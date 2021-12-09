reAlpha Announces New Partnership with Title First Agency

DUBLIN, Ohio , Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – reAlpha , a cutting-edge technology company empowering everyone to invest in the $1.2 trillion short-term rental market, is proud to announce its new partnership with Title First Agency , one of the largest independent title agencies in the nation. The partnership with Title First will allow reAlpha to simplify and streamline its large-scale property acquisition process.

Title First Agency is a nationwide resource for title insurance and real estate settlement services. As a newly acquired division of Stewart Title, they have a footprint in every state and metropolitan area in the United States, in addition to 20 other countries.

“Title First is very excited to partner with reAlpha and its forward-thinking executive team. We have followed the short-term rental markets nationally and believe the potential for reAlpha’s specific business model is compelling,” said Sean Stoner, President of Title First Agency. “We look forward to maximizing our expertise to help reAlpha achieve its growth goals in this expanding market.”

The partnership will give reAlpha the ability to scale with one vendor under a customized process that will benefit each client at the local level throughout the transaction and will create efficiencies so that reAlpha can achieve their national and global growth strategies. The partnership is another step in reAlpha’s quest to modernize and democratize the real estate investing process.

“As reAlpha built our ecosystem to execute at a very large scale, we sought partners that have both a strategic fit to our business model, as well as a cultural fit to our corporate values. The Title First team checks both boxes,” said Mike Logozzo, CFO at reAlpha. “As we start purchasing a large number of properties, their vast expertise in the title space provides a valuable consultancy and their vast network provides a seamless service to all transactions. They are a trusted partner and considered as an extension of our team.”

About reAlpha

reAlpha is a digital marketplace that enables its members to simplify wealth creation through

investments in short-term rental properties while delivering exceptional guest experiences. reAlpha sources and scores properties from the wholesale market using a proprietary AI-driven algorithm called reAlphaBRAIN. It then predicts the viability of each property for the short-term rental market, as well as the projected long-term value. The reAlpha business plan allows investors to buy equity in specific properties, providing meaningful wealth generation opportunities through short-term passive income via Airbnb as well as equity-driven capital appreciation. reAlpha is based in Dublin, Ohio.

About Title First Agency

Dedicated to innovation and passionate about service, Title First is your comprehensive, nationwide resource for title and real estate settlement services. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Title First has branch offices throughout the Midwest and a robust virtual partner network throughout the country. Title First got its start in 1956 as an affiliate of a local law firm and has since emerged as one of the largest independent title agencies in the nation. Proudly servicing realtors, lenders, builders, developers, law firms, buyers and sellers, Title First is equipped to serve your residential and commercial title and settlement needs.

Forward-looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “will,” “expect,” “would,” “intend,” “believe,” or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, statements about our future financial performance, our business plan, our market opportunities and beliefs and objectives for future operations. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different. More information on the factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause or contribute to such differences is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion & Analysis” sections of our offering statement on Form 1-A. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

