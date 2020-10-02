renegade.bio : Officially Certified a LGBT Business Enterprise® by the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce

renegade.bio is proud to announce their recent certification as a Certified LGBTBE® (Lesbian/Gay/Bi/Trans Business Enterprise) through the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) Supplier Diversity Initiative. The NGLCC is the business voice of the LGBT community and serves as the nation’s exclusive certifying body for LGBT-owned and -operated businesses.

“We are so pleased to welcome renegade.bio to the ever-expanding network of NGLCC certified LGBT Business Enterprises and the hundreds of corporations and government agencies eager to put them to work,” said NGLCC Co-Founder and President Justin Nelson and Co-Founder and CEO Chance Mitchell.

renegade.bio is now eligible to participate in the NGLCC’s supplier diversity programs with Fortune 500 and government agencies nationwide, can take advantage of the vast educational opportunities promoted by the NGLCC, and can work to foster business to business relationships with other Certified LGBTBE® companies.

Craig Rouskey, renegade.bio CEO, said “It is an honor to be welcomed into this organization. As a public benefit corporation and a Queer-owned and operated business, we look forward to working side by side with other organizations within our diverse community to democratize access to COVID-19 testing.”

About renegade.bio

As a Queer-owned and -operated public benefit corporation, renegade.bio is accelerating humanity’s capacity to test for novel pathogens such as COVID-19. The company empowers an overburdened public health system to respond swiftly to epidemiologic crises by delivering fast, reliable, cost-effective solutions for community-based triage. In collaboration with other laboratories, researchers, and organizations across the ecosystem of public health, renegade.bio is working day and night with a singular goal to make COVID-19 testing accessible to everyone regardless of income. For more information, see www.renegade.bio.

About NGLCC

The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) is the business voice of the LGBT community and the exclusive certifying body for LGBT-owned businesses. With more than 200 corporate partners, and 62 local, state, and international affiliate chambers, NGLCC is the largest LGBT business development and economic advocacy organization in the world.

