rf IDEAS to Showcase Collaboration with Healthcare Partners at HIMSS21

rf IDEAS, a leading manufacturer of credential readers for authentication and logical access, will showcase its latest identity access management solutions at HIMSS21, booth #2817.

The focus of the conference—transforming healthcare through new technology—allows rf IDEAS and its partners to highlight the latest developments in computer and network access, identity access management, secure pull print, and time and attendance tracking.

This year, rf IDEAS is partnering with HP, NetIQ (MicroFocus), KSI, World Wide Technology (WWT), ACDI/PaperCut, Imprivata, mAIrobitics, and Lenovo to present the latest innovations in identity access management for healthcare security. Through these partnerships, healthcare personnel and IT teams have access to solutions for streamlined workflows and easier compliance with HIPAA regulations.

“We are delighted to have these incredible partners with us at HIMSS21 to demonstrate how the WAVE ID platform is having a profound impact in the healthcare security ecosystem,” said Tod Besse, rf IDEAS Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing. “Our partners and their solutions help us to establish trust and meet critical compliance and security challenges while improving the patient experience.”

As one of this year’s partners, WWT sees the combination of rf IDEAS’ identity access management solutions with WWT’s real-world healthcare expertise as foundational to having the two serve as partners in building and executing solution. “Our partnership allows us to push healthcare organizations past the status quo and toward successful transformation,” said Matthew Stein, Healthcare Solutions Engineer at WWT. “Together, we move from strategy development to solution creation to help organizations meet their goals.”

For those that choose to attend in person this year, they can visit booth #2817 to learn how rf IDEAS and its partners are working toward stronger compliance and safety to reduce virus transmission in the healthcare industry:

Streamlined workflows with single sign-on access.

Protected data with secure printing.

Increased productivity with multi-factor authentication.

HIMSS is a global health conference and exhibition that focuses on the healthcare ecosystem by connecting professionals for education, innovation and collaboration. HIMSS21 will be held August 9–13, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

To learn more about our partner collaborations or to set up a time to meet with a member of our team, visit rfIDEAS.com/HIMSS21.

About rf IDEAS

rf IDEAS, Inc. is a leader in logical access solutions for healthcare, manufacturing, government, education and enterprise. The company’s WAVE ID® readers (formerly pcProx®) are trusted by users across the globe and backed by strong partnerships with leading identity access management providers. rf IDEAS readers enable innovative solutions for single sign-on, secure printing, attendance tracking and mobile authentication while supporting nearly all credentials worldwide. For more information, visit www.rfIDEAS.com.

