Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

smartwork GmbH : SMASHDOCs now available in the d.velop app store

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 06:40am EDT


DGAP-Media / 29.10.2020 / 11:36

SMASHDOCs now available in the d.velop app store

- More than 2.6 million users within 11,000 companies can now benefit from SMASHDOCs' agreement projects solution

- Plans to integrate further SMASHDOCs' solutions

Munich, 20 October 2020 - The SMASHDOCs solution for agreement projects is now fully integrated into the d.velop app store. As a result, more than 11,000 companies with more than 2.6 million specialized users now have access to SMASHDOCs. With the agreement projects solution, SMASDHDOCs has succeeded simplifying collaboration in drafting, negotiating and signing contracts, offering the world's leading solution for all project stakeholders to collaborate from the first draft to e-signing. Whether medium-sized companies or large corporations, SMASHDOCs' solution is suitable for companies in all sectors, including insurance companies, banks, finance companies and industrial enterprises.

Strong demand for a collaborative, audit-proof solution

The integration of the new SMASHDOCs app will considerably increase the degree of utilization and the market share of the d.velop platform. In their tenders and especially in view of the COVID-19 crisis, companies are increasingly asking for collaborative, audit-proof solutions to accelerate and simplify their agreement projects in a legally compliant manner. "Integrating 'SMASHDOCs for agreement projects' generates a significant competitive advantage for d.velop," says Christian Marchsreiter, CEO and founder of smartworks solutions GmbH, which is considered the technology leader in the area of collaborative agreement solutions. "This creates an attractive win-win situation, because d.velop conversely offers us broad, direct access to more than 11,000 enterprise customers with 2.6 million users, who already appreciate the benefits of modern d.velop solutions like document management, workflows and web-based contract management," adds Marchsreiter. More than 300 specialized partners of d.velop make their Enterprise Content Services available worldwode an can now sell SMASHDOCs solutions.

SMASHDOCs is preparing further solutions for the d.velop app store

Further SMASHDOCs solutions will be integrated into the d.velop app store in the very near future, including two versions of "SMASHDOCs for Financial Printing", one for the creation of prospectuses within the scope of capital market transactions and one for fund prospectuses. In addition, two further solutions for annual financial reports and public sector brochure production will be made available via the d.velop app store before the end of this year.

More information and 30 days free trial: https://bit.ly/3mvEWjB

 

About SMASHDOCs

SMASHDOCs is a web-based development and marketing platform for collaborative word processing solutions for professional teams and is based on a unique, patented versioning and change tracking technology. The platform developed by smartwork solutions GmbH, a Munich-based software company, makes challenging word processing projects easy to manage and enables teams to be more productive. For more information on SMASHDOCs, please visit: www.smashdocs.net


Press contact PB3C
Holger Friedrichs
E-mail: friedrichs@pb3c.com
Tel.: +4930726276157



End of Media Release

Issuer: smartwork solutions GmbH
Key word(s): Services

29.10.2020 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1143983  29.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1143983&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse
© EQS 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:53a1-800-FLOWERS.COM : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:53aTEXTRON : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:53aCNX RESOURCES CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:53aALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:53aBLUE APRON : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations
AQ
06:53aBLUE APRON : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:53aAltisource Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AQ
06:53aAltisource Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
06:52aEXCLUSIVE : AirAsia X to revise $15.3 billion debt reform plan to expedite talks with creditors, say sources
RE
06:52aAirbus to stop burning cash, defends higher output plan
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : 'Who the hell elected you?' U.S. Senate tech hearing becomes political showdown
2GLOBAL MARKETS: Stocks tumble as coronavirus lockdowns loom; dollar rises
3Record U.S. third-quarter growth expected; healing from COVID-19 still a long way
4Boeing deepens job cuts as twin crises extend losses
5ERICSSON AB : Nokia cuts profit forecast and revamps strategy, shares slump 13%

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group