[solidcore] Partners with Bilt Rewards to offer Signature Classes to 109 Million Renters Across the U.S.

01/12/2022 | 09:37am EST
Washington, DC, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [solidcore] today announced a partnership with Bilt Rewards, the first and only loyalty program for renters to earn points on rent, allowing members to redeem points towards classes at all 75+ [solidcore] studios across the U.S.

Launched in June 2021, the Bilt Rewards program and the Bilt Mastercard allow today’s 109 million American renters to pay and earn points on rent with no fees. By joining the program as a loyalty partner, [solidcore] will make it possible for Bilt Rewards members to get back on the reformer by exchanging their Bilt Points for class credits or an online subscription.

“With over 75 studios across 27 states, Bilt is a great partnership for us to make our workout more accessible to more people,” said Anne Mahlum, [solidcore]’s Founder and Executive Chairperson. 

[solidcore] joins Bilt as the program’s fourth fitness partner, alongside other studio brands including SoulCycle, Y7 and Rumble. 

To start collecting points to use towards [solidcore], any qualifying US resident can enroll in Bilt Rewards or apply for the Bilt Mastercard. Using the Bilt Mastercard, points can be earned on both rent and non-rent payments. [solidcore] class redemptions start at 2,400 points and prices may vary by location.

To learn more about Bilt Rewards and the Bilt Mastercard, visit BiltRewards.com.

About [solidcore]: 

[solidcore] is a 50-minute, full-body workout that uses slow, controlled movements to break down the slow-twitch muscle fibers so that they build back stronger and leaner. Described as “pilates redefined,” [solidcore] differs from a traditional pilates class by bringing different levels of intensity and efficiency to the workout and the overall experience. With a focus on empowering [communities] and creating a space where everyone feels inspired, included, and seen, [solidcore] is on a mission to help people create the strongest version of themselves. To learn more, visit www.solidcore.co.

About Bilt Rewards

Bilt Rewards is the first-ever rewards program that allows renters to earn points on rent and builds a path towards homeownership. Through a June 2021 launch partnership with the nation’s largest real estate owners, Bilt Rewards will enable renters in more than two million units across the country to earn points just by paying rent. Bilt Rewards boasts one of the highest value rewards programs on the market today, including one-to-one point transfers for travel across over 100 major airlines and hotel partners; fitness classes at the country’s top boutique studios including [solidcore], Y7, SoulCycle, and Rumble; limited-edition and exclusive collections of art and home decor through the Bilt Collection, and the ability to use points for rent credits or towards a future downpayment. Bilt has also partnered with Mastercard to create the Bilt Mastercard - the first and only credit card that can be used to pay rent with no fees. Bilt Rewards is a Kairos company. For more information, visit BiltRewards.com. Email Lauren@BiltRewards.com with media inquiries.

 

 

 


Jenny Kay
[solidcore]
301-641-3703
jenny@solidcore.co

© GlobeNewswire 2022
