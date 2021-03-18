sparks & honey Welcomes New Advisory Board Members, Experts In Environmental Science, Alternative Proteins & Future of Work

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- sparks & honey , Omnicom’s technology-led cultural consultancy, announced today the newest additions to its Advisory Board; three seasoned leaders with varied experience across technology, organizational development, corporate learning, education, earth science and the future of food. The new Board members include CEO and global conservation scientist M Sanjayan, polymath, cofounder of KindEarth.Tech (KET) and author Olivia Fox Cabane, and acclaimed learning innovation consultant and author David Price.



These new Board members bring a wealth of commercial and academic expertise as well as deep connections to their respective fields and beyond, which will help to inform sparks & honey’s consulting work across a few key categories this year and several upcoming reports.

“When choosing new additions for our Advisory Board, we’re always looking to anticipate the future needs of our clients; what industries and markets are they exploring and how can we bring them the very best expertise,” said Terry Young, Founder & CEO of sparks & honey. “Sanjayan, Olivia and David represent the future of leadership. They are each experts across, not one, but several fields, pushing boundaries, driving diverse thought leadership and solutions to better our world. As we continue to help our clients to see around corners, it’s increasingly important that sparks & honey align with future-focused leaders like these three that share our ideals and push us even further.”

M Sanjayan is a global conservation scientist whose work spans from genetics to wildlife migration to nature’s impact on human well-being. His addition to the Board expands the consultancy’s brain trust of climate experts, bringing deep conservation and preservation expertise to the group. Sanjayan has served as the CEO of Conservation International since 2017, where he’s honed his ability to bring nature's stories to a global audience in relatable ways, including hosting dozens of documentaries with PBS, BBC, National Geographic, Discovery and Showtime. Most recently, he hosted the University of California and Vox Media’s Climate Lab series, which has garnered over 20 million views. Raised in Southeast Asia and West Africa, Sanjayan’s unique background has informed his work and relationship to nature. Sanjayan holds a master’s degree from the University of Oregon and a doctorate from the University of California-Santa Cruz, and his peer-reviewed scientiﬁc work has been published in journals including Science, Nature and Conservation Biology. Sanjayan is also a Catto Fellow at the Aspen Institute.



Olivia Fox Cabane brings deep expertise across a number of fields and as former Director of Innovative Leadership for Stanford's StartX start-up accelerator, she is well-known for innovation at the intersection of disciplines. She is the cofounder of KindEarth.tech (KET) and founded the Alternative Protein & Dairy Show in 2019, with events in San Francisco and Amsterdam, followed by the Round-The-World Virtual 2020. Olivia is also a best-selling author whose books have been translated into over 30 languages. Having taught leadership, innovation, genius, and charisma at Harvard, Yale, MIT and the United Nations, she is also a sought after keynote speaker for Fortune 500 companies. She is currently writing The Genius Myth: How Anyone Can Learn To Access Their Inner Einstein, which explores leadership and influence, and the fact that charisma can be learned. Oliva holds three masters degrees, and is the youngest person ever appointed Foreign Trade Advisor to France since the office was created in 1898.



David Price is an author, speaker and learning innovation consultant, who will be instrumental to sparks & honey this year as the team explores the future of work and the increasing significance of the "learning organization." He has been at the forefront of innovation in organizational learning for over 30 years, and consults with corporations, tech start-ups and government departments on some of the biggest challenges facing business, education and society: the problems of employee, student and civic disengagement; maximizing our potential to be creative, innovative and fulfilled citizens, and understanding the global shift towards open organizations and systems of learning. His first book, OPEN: How We'll Work, Live & Learn In The Future, was an Amazon best-seller and his latest book published in August 2020, The Power Of Us: How We Connect, Act, And Innovate Together, was nominated for the best business book in the UK. In 2009, he was made a member of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Her Majesty The Queen for his services to education.



For David’s latest book, The Power of Us, he featured sparks & honey as a case study, calling the consultancy “a kind of canary in the coalmine for the future of work.” He goes on to observe that Terry Young has been intentional in getting the widest cognitive diversity on-board, spanning cultural backgrounds, ethnicities, sexual orientation, gender and age. “It's this diversity of experience that leads to diversity of thought, which continues to have the most significant impact on our client work, and how we're able to look at culture from so many angles,” remarked Young.

These latest Board additions speak directly to that diversity mission for Young and the consultancy. More information on the Advisory Board can be found on sparks & honey’s website .

