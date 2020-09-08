Log in
steelChallenge-15 registration open

09/08/2020 | 10:55am EDT

Today the World Steel Association (worldsteel) opened registration for the 15th edition of steelChallenge. steelChallenge is the world's biggest steel industry competition, where students and industry employees can test their skills using the sophisticated online process simulations delivered by steeluniversity, competing to prove themselves the best steelmaker in the world.

steelChallenge is recognised by the global steel community as the preeminent competition to engage students and industry professionals to showcase their ability to make the best quality steel at the lowest cost.

Registration is open for steelChallenge-15 on the steeluniversity.org website.

steelChallenge-15 will take place over two rounds.

The Regional Championship will take place online for 24 hours beginning on 25th November 2020 from 12.00 UTC. Participants will be challenged to record at least one successful run of the combined secondary steelmaking and continuous casting simulators, attempting to make the grade of steel identified for the competition.

The finalists for the World Championship will include the top student and industry person in each of the following regions:

  • Americas,
  • Asia - East and Oceania,
  • Asia - North,
  • Asia - West, and
  • Europe and Africa.

The World Championship will be online on 12th April 2021 with the Award Ceremony on 13th April 2021.

New this year, registration includes access to the Secondary Steelmaking and Continuous Casting courses, including e-learning, 3D interactive models and simulators. Registered participants successfully completing the Secondary Steelmaking course and the Continuous Casting course will receive completion certificates for each course. Also, participants successfully completing a simulation run during steelChallenge-15 will receive a competition certificate.

Regional Champions receive a cash prize, a regional championship certificate and an invitation to the World Championship. They will also gain recognition as the global industry's promising new generation of metallurgists and will be featured on steeluniversity's website. The World Champions will get the steelChallenge trophy, an additional cash prize and World Champion certificate.

Participants can register for steelChallenge-15 at steeluniversity.org. Registration is €14.49 for students and €29.99 EUR for industry employees.

More information about steelChallenge-15 is available at https://steeluniversity.org/steelchallenge-15

#Ends#

Notes to Editors:

  • steeluniversity is the education and training programme of the World Steel Association, delivering education and training to current and future employees of steel companies and related businesses.
  • steelChallenge-15 is sponsored at the 'Steel' level by HBIS Group. JSW Steel is a 'Gold' sponsor. Emirates Steel, Gerdau, the Korean Iron and Steel Association, Tata Steel Limited, Tenaris, and Ternium are 'Silver' sponsors. JFE Steel is a 'Bronze' sponsor. For companies interested in steelChallenge-15 sponsorship please visit our sponsorship page.
  • The World Steel Association (worldsteel) is one of the largest and most dynamic industry associations in the world, with members in every major steel-producing country. worldsteel represents steel producers, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes. Members represent around 85% of global steel production.

Disclaimer

World Steel Association published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 14:54:01 UTC
