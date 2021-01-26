stok Welcomes Christina Weber as Vice President of Growth and Client Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- stok, a provider of sustainability and high-performance building services, announces the addition of Christina Weber as Vice President of Growth and Client Solutions. Weber is based in the firm’s Bay Area headquarters and serves on the leadership team, covering all three of stok’s current markets in the San Francisco Bay Area, Southern California and Colorado.



“Christina is deeply entrenched in the corporate real estate and sustainability industries and has an acute understanding of the urgency and interconnectedness of the built environment’s impact on our climate crisis,” said stok founder Matt Macko. “Her addition is a huge step forward for stok and for our clients, helping us tailor solutions for radically better projects that are healthy, sustainable, and deliver on the bottom line.”

stok’s methodology for creating better buildings leverages sustainability strategies as a competitive business advantage. Through a holistic, data-driven approach, the firm works in tandem with owner and occupier project teams to optimize the way buildings are designed, built and operated to mitigate climate impacts, improve occupant experience and provide long-term cost savings. stok is a pioneer in integrating financial performance with project management, energy engineering and sustainability services and has been recognized by the San Francisco Business Times as one of the Top 100 Fastest Growing Companies seven of the past eight years. Among the firm’s top clients are Bay Area tech giants and institutional real estate owners and developers. Local high-profile projects include the Salesforce Tower, Golden State Warriors Arena & Campus, San Francisco International Airport and Park Tower at Transbay.

Weber joins stok at a time when climate action, social justice and human health have become prioritized business imperatives. In her new role, she leads firmwide go-to-market strategy to drive firm awareness and brand visibility, as well as client acquisition and retention across all sales and marketing channels. Weber also heads up a rapidly growing team focused on strategic expansion in key national and international markets. She is joined by fellow new hire, Jeff Marshall, Director of Client Solutions in Southern California.

Weber has nearly two decades of sales experience, including global market development and account management for purpose-driven companies servicing the corporate real estate and AEC (architecture, engineering and construction) industries. She is a passionate advocate for her clients—a portfolio that ranges from startups to Fortune 10 companies—advising on meaningful solutions impacting their business and operations.

“stok’s value-driven culture and impressive reputation for solving big problems at scale is what drew me to the firm. The team’s ability to combine responsible business practices with an exceptional client experience makes stok uniquely capable of addressing climate, as well as COVID-19, challenges,” said Weber. “Now, more than ever, organizations need a trusted advisor to ensure they navigate, adapt and emerge from the pandemic with their businesses healthy and thriving. At stok, I’m thrilled to be a partner in providing solutions that benefit our clients and their communities.”

Weber is a LEED Green Associate and holds a Master of Corporate Real Estate in Workplace Strategy (MCR.w) designation from CoreNet Global, where she is an active member of the Northern California Chapter’s Equity, Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging and Women of CoreNet committees. Additionally, she serves on the United States Green Building Council’s Market Leadership Advisory Board. Weber earned her M.A. in international affairs from The Australian National University and her B.A. in international business and politics from Central College, where she graduated cum laude.

About stok

Founded in 2008, stok provides integrated building performance services, including strategy development, sustainability consulting, energy engineering, building commissioning, and project management to corporate clients, property owners and developers and design professionals worldwide. Leveraging its interdisciplinary expertise, the team is adept at providing clients with strategy, management, and technical oversight, through all phases of the project lifecycle—and all under one roof. The firm works across industries and sectors to balance client financial performance with social and environmental goals, resulting in carbon negative buildings and exceptional human environments. stok is a Certified B Corp and was recognized “Best for the World” by the organization in 2017 and 2018. The firm maintains offices in San Francisco, San Diego and Denver. More information about stok is available online at www.stok.com or by following the firm on LinkedIn.

