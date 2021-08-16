tZERO : Announces Leadership Transition

tZERO, a leader in blockchain innovation and liquidity for digital assets, announced today the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer and Board of Directors Member, Saum Noursalehi, effective August 13, 2021. Having engineered tZERO’s platform and organization, and positioned it as a dynamic force for digital innovation, Noursalehi is leaving the company to continue his passion for technological innovation and explore other opportunities. The tZERO Board of Directors has appointed Alan Konevsky, its long-standing Chief Legal Officer, to the role of interim Chief Executive Officer during the process of identifying a permanent Chief Executive Officer.

Noursalehi shared, “When I joined tZERO, the company was still defining its strategic vision, digital product platform and roadmap, and in forming the right organization to execute its mission. Having accomplished these targets with our new organization, I am ready to pursue the next challenge in my career. While this was a very difficult decision for me, I know I am leaving the company in a good place and in good hands. I am very confident that the company is on the verge of even greater success and it has been a privilege to work with the entire tZERO team.”

“We thank Saum for his leadership over the past years,” said Matt Mosman, a member of tZERO’s Board of Directors and General Partner at Pelion Venture Partners, which manages the Medici Ventures Fund, the largest shareholder of tZERO. “Saum is the architect of tZERO’s strategy and led the company through the process of building its industry-leading platform, assembling an incredibly capable team and organization. The company is well-positioned to continue its mission in democratizing access to private assets, bringing digital technology to capital markets, and providing investors with a seamless and holistic way to access all assets, such as cryptocurrencies, digital and conventional securities, and other assets, including NFTs. We are grateful to Saum for his vision and execution.”

“As we work through this transition, we welcome Alan Konevsky as the interim CEO,” continued Mosman. “Alan’s breadth of industry knowledge and experience at tZERO have positioned him to successfully oversee the company.”

Konevsky stated, “I am grateful to the board for the opportunity to help them steer tZERO during this transition, and I thank Saum for his role. I approach this interim role with drive and purpose and am committed to working closely with the board and our resilient management team to execute tZERO’s strategy aggressively as we onboard more digital securities and cryptocurrencies, deploy a seamless way to trade across a range of digital and conventional assets, and serve as a powerful advocate for responsible innovation and regulation in the digital ecosystem.”

Konevsky joined tZERO in December of 2018 as its Chief Legal Officer, where he has managed a broad cross-functional set of executive responsibilities. Konevsky has combined business and legal experience in financial services and other highly regulated industries, capital markets, technology and strategy. He is also a member of Board of Directors of the Boston Security Token Exchange, a joint venture of BOX Digital Markets LLC and tZERO working to become the first national securities exchange offering a path to faster settlement, a proprietary market data transmitted through blockchain, and other innovative digital solutions. Konevsky brought to tZERO almost 20 years of international experience across a range of senior roles at Mastercard, Goldman Sachs, and Sullivan & Cromwell. Konevsky graduated magna cum laude from Harvard Law School and summa cum laude from Columbia College.

tZERO’s previously announced company update and Q&A session will now occur on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 4pm ET. The event will be introduced by Mosman and hosted by Konevsky and tZERO’s management team. Interested parties can register for the live webcast here and are encouraged to submit questions to irevents@tzero.com ahead of the event. A recording of the event will be available on www.tzero.com shortly after the event has concluded.

