thebigword Group : Announces Partnership With Susquehanna Private Capital

Global leader in language technology and localization solutions, thebigword Group (“TBW”), has today announced a partnership with Susquehanna Private Capital (“SPC”).

SPC will help thebigword Group achieve their vision of becoming the world’s de facto multilingual localization tool with WordSynk.

In 2020, the company launched WordSynk, the world’s first all-in-one localization platform. Users of the WordSynk platform include the UK, EU and US Governments, NATO members worldwide, and some of the largest companies globally with translation and interpreting support. Led by CEO Joshua Gould, TBW was founded in 1980 by Larry Gould.

“TBW is an extraordinary company led by a world class management team and skilled linguists who collectively are passionate about removing language as a barrier to accessing critical services,” said Mark Miller at SPC. “Together, we will continue to invest in the WordSynk platform to grow its already significant user base and expand TBW’s geographic and end market reach.”

Speaking about the partnership, founder Larry Gould said: “In the 41 years since I founded TBW, we have always invested in technology, but our biggest challenge has always been to convince our clients and linguist community to use that technology. Since we rolled out WordSynk, we have seen a considerable channel shift where clients are not only using our technology but embracing it, which has led to even more effective service and a more profitable business.”

He added: “What has excited me most about joining forces with SPC is that this gives thebigword the capability to exploit the incredible success we have seen through WordSynk. In addition, we believe that this has given us the ability not only to win more business but will also enable us to enter into partnerships with other LSPs across the world.”

Joshua Gould, CEO at thebigword Group, said: “We have consistently delivered success for our customers and invested in our technology offering. These two pillars form the basis of our own success as a business, and with SPC, we have found an investor who aligns with our mission, vision and culture.”

He added: “With this new relationship, we will be able to advance our long-term vision and accelerate our roadmap, benefiting our employees, customers and linguists across the world.”

TBW is SPC’s twelfth platform investment.

About thebigword Group:

thebigword Group is a global language technology company comprised of thebigword, TBW Global and WordSynk. TBW is one of the largest language technology companies in the world and is a major supplier to the UK and US Governments and other NATO members around the world, as well as some of the largest companies globally. The company is based in the United Kingdom and operates globally with operations in the United States, Continental Europe and Asia.

About Susquehanna Private Capital:

Susquehanna Private Capital was founded in 2016 and is funded by the founders of Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which is one of the world’s largest privately-held financial services firms. With its flexible approach to investing, SPC partners with founders, entrepreneurs, and operators to build businesses with enduring value. SPC targets companies in the U.S. and Europe in the business services, consumer and franchise services, healthcare services, and industrial technology sectors with $3 million to $15 million in EBITDA.

