Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

thinQ : Launches All-in-One Communication Platform to Power Voice & Messaging in the Cloud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/05/2020 | 03:45pm EST

New thinQ io platform empowers SaaS, enterprise and telecom providers to make better decisions about voice and text messaging in the cloud.

Launching today, thinQ’s integrated inbound and outbound cloud communications platform – thinQ.io – along with flexible APIs, deliver a "better way" to power voice and text messaging. Customers can use the Web platform’s new, easy workflows to buy, provision, and port phone numbers, create call routing profiles and trunks, and enable text messaging. Programmer-friendly APIs are also available to add and control inbound and outbound voice and texting features in existing tech stacks in minutes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201105006142/en/

“We’re excited to release our integrated solution as our hard-working thinQers celebrate our first decade as a powerful, cost-effective cloud communications provider,” said Aaron Leon, thinQ CEO. “Our 1,200 customers get a completely custom, transparent, and editable solution. Now our integrated thinQ io platform and full suite of existing inbound and new outbound APIs empower anyone to strategically make better decisions about voice and text messaging. This sets us apart from other solutions as the ‘better way’ to communicate.”

The thinQ io platform eliminates complexity and scales your inbound-outbound voice and messaging all in one unified platform. Whether you're a SaaS platform with voice or texting needs, an enterprise contact center, or telecom provider, we make it easy to bring your own carriers via SIP trunking and Twilio, Vonage/Nexmo, Plivo, SignalWire, route outbound domestic, toll-free, and international calls, plus text-enable numbers to scale any SMS/MMS application or campaign.

SaaS Platforms & Contact Centers Power Voice and SMS in the Cloud

TrackDrive offers call analytics and web-lead to inbound call automation technology to clients around the world. The firm’s marketing technology initiates contact with leads by placing outbound calls, sending text messages via AI technology to auto-respond to incoming messages, and delivering emails to automate and optimize campaign conversions.

“What I was trying to do was find a way to get ahead of our competition as we scaled up,” said Richard Nolan, Co-Founder at TrackDrive. “I knew we had to offer better pricing to our clients and lower costs. That’s when we found thinQ. Your competitive pricing has worked out very well... It was very turnkey to set up voice termination... We had to change just a few logical API calls to turn you on, and we didn’t have any real issues.”

“In our business, we have to connect with customers every time, that’s why we integrated thinQ into Twilio,” explained a Contact Center Manager at one of the largest insurance companies in the United States. “Now we’re sending our calls over all 5 toll-free carriers and saving 48% a month on our toll-free operations. Your platform automates these savings, and gives us the tools we need to deliver maximum uptime.”

With direct access to thinQ’s network operations specialists via Slack, email, and phone, the insurer’s setup, configuration, testing, and launch took days instead of weeks. thinQ’s powerful Toll-Free Least Cost Routing (LCR) technology optimized outbound and inbound call routing in real time, reducing telecom costs by 48% over Twilio. Six-second call rounding boosted cost performance, and when questions or needs arise, the thinQ team responds quickly to ensure that calls are being handled effectively at scale, day in and day out.

About thinQ

The thinQ communications platform – thinQ.io – and APIs deliver a "better way" to power voice and messaging applications in the cloud. We make it easy to purchase phone numbers for inbound voice, bring your own carriers via SIP trunking and Twilio, Nexmo, Plivo, SignalWire, route outbound domestic, toll-free, and international calls, plus text-enable numbers to scale your SMS/MMS communications. Our Least Cost Routing (LCR) engine and database features – Location Routing Number (LRN), Caller Name (CNAM) and E911 – ensure that you're properly routing across 40 high-quality carriers and paying the best price for every call. Add call-specific analytics and SIP ladders along with our five-star support team, and you've found a "better way" to communicate.

To obtain pricing or get a demo of thinQ io, visit our website at thinq.com.

thinQ is the registered trademark of thinQ Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:04pICAD INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:04pPATRICK INDUSTRIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:04pRIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:04pGLADSTONE COMMERCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:04pADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:04pXENCOR INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:04pUNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:04pSILO PHARMA, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:04pHOSTESS BRANDS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:04pMERUS N.V. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 futures rise as U.S. election suggests less regulatory risk
2Wall Street rallies on likelihood of divided U.S. Congress, Fed stands pat
3EISAI CO., LTD. : Biogen Alzheimer's drug closer to approval with U.S. FDA staff backing, shares jump 40%
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : COVID vaccine deliveries on ice as AstraZeneca awaits trial data
5ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : 3Q Net Profit Almost Halved, Missed Market Views; to Cut Around 1,000 Jobs -- U..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group