uBreakiFix Brings Industry-Leading Smartphone Repair to Fargo

04/09/2021
FARGO, N.D., April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Fargo at 1650 45th St S Suite 106. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.

uBreakiFix Fargo is owned by James Gorecki, an Asurion partner who recently converted his own cell phone repair business over to uBreakiFix.

“I currently own five electronics repair stores in the area and am proud to link arms with the uBreakiFix team to continue offering top-notch service for our community,” said Gorecki. “We’re also excited to now offer Home+ which provides tech support and protection for electronics at home, lending immense value to the Fargo community.”

uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to drones, hoverboards, and game consoles. To date, uBreakiFix has completed more than 10.8 million repairs at its more than 600 locations across North America. While common fixes include shattered screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

Gorecki has been in the device repair business for several years and sees tremendous opportunities with the uBreakiFix brand to serve the communities in and around Fargo.

“When I first started repairing devices, the iPhone 3G had just come out and there weren’t many local options for those who needed their electronics fixed,” said Gorecki. “Connectivity is important, now more than ever, and we’re proud to provide that for those in the Fargo community.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Fargo and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/fargo. uBreakiFix Fargo is located at:

uBreakiFix
1650 45th St S Suite 106, Fargo, ND 58103
(701) 380-7499

About uBreakiFix
Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix leadership team and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

For more information, contact:
Natalie Chapo
404-717-2534
natalie.chapo@seesparkgo.com﻿

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9430a818-7c4b-4726-bea8-e72e7620a018


Primary Logo

uBreakiFix Fargo

Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Fargo at 1650 45th St S Suite 106. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.

© GlobeNewswire 2021
