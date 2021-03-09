Log in
uBreakiFix Grows Franchise Footprint In Washington, D.C.

03/09/2021 | 10:28am EST
WASHINGTON, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Brentwood, a neighborhood in northeast Washington, D.C., at 2300 Washington Place NE #107S. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.

uBreakiFix Brentwood is owned by northern Virginia resident David Ostler. Ostler owns two additional uBreakiFix locations and is anticipating another store opening later this spring in Pentagon City, Virginia.

“Times are challenging for all of us as we navigate this new virtual world we’re living in,” said Ostler. “A broken device means more to people now than it ever did before, and uBreakiFix is dedicated to making its customers' lives easier. uBreakiFix customers can expect to be greeted by a team of skilled technicians who truly care about quality service at an affordable price. It’s this mission that makes me proud to be a part of this brand.”

uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to drones, hoverboards, and game consoles. To date, uBreakiFix has completed more than 10.5 million repairs at its more than 600 locations across North America. While common fixes include shattered screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

Conveniently located in the Rhode Island Row shopping area, uBreakiFix Brentwood is centered in a vibrant, growing neighborhood of Washington, D.C.

“Brentwood is an excellent neighborhood in need of a reliable and affordable electronics repair shop,” said Ostler. “It’s a rapidly developing area that attracts a lot of young people, so I am eager to be at the forefront, anticipating and responding to the technological needs of this community.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Brentwood and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/brentwood. uBreakiFix Brentwood is located at:

uBreakiFix
2300 Washington Pl NE #107S, Washington, DC 20018
(202) 221-3600

About uBreakiFix
Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix leadership team and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

For more information, contact:
Ellie Holt
(229) 869-5305
ellie@seesparkgo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f8ce3ea0-b168-412f-89c8-6b02fd32de7d


Primary Logo

uBreakiFix Brentwood

Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Brentwood, a neighborhood in northeast Washington, D.C., at 2300 Washington Place NE #107S. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.

© GlobeNewswire 2021
