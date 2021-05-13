Log in
uBreakiFix Grows Franchise Footprint in Winston-Salem

05/13/2021 | 02:28pm EDT
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Winston-Salem at 546 S Stratford Road. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.

uBreakiFix Winston-Salem is owned by Angelo Giannakopoulos and Timothy Moorehead. This is the owners’ eighth store in North Carolina.

“We believe uBreakiFix will create tremendous value for the Winston-Salem community,” said Giannakopoulos. “At uBreakiFix, we pride ourselves on speedy repair and efficiency—we truly understand the value of time. With same-day tech repair, we are equipped to send our customers on their way with their repaired devices as quickly as possible.”

uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to drones, hoverboards, and game consoles. To date, uBreakiFix has completed more than 10.8 million repairs at its more than 600 locations across North America. While common fixes include shattered screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

“At uBreakiFix, we believe in a transparent repair process because our customers are the top priority,” Giannakopoulos said. “With free diagnostics and a quick turnaround, we’re here to provide the support you need for all tech issues. What we love about this location is that it’s in an untapped, vibrant community in the Piedmont Triad.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Winston-Salem and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/winston-salem. uBreakiFix Winston-Salem is located at:

uBreakiFix
546 S Stratford Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
(336) 245-4535

About uBreakiFix
Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix leadership team and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

﻿For more information, contact:
Natalie Chapo
(404) 717-2534
natalie.chapo@seesparkgo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1afe8163-8b0d-42b7-a9b0-4341f9750977


Primary Logo

uBreakiFix Winston-Salem

Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Winston-Salem at 546 S Stratford Road. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.

© GlobeNewswire 2021
HOT NEWS