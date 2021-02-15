Log in
uBreakiFix® Opens Tech Repair Hub Inside Staples® South San Francisco Location

02/15/2021 | 03:56pm EST
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading electronics repair brand uBreakiFix® has partnered with Staples® to open a tech repair hub within Staples’ South San Francisco location at 470 Noor Avenue. The new repair hub provides Staples customers access to on-site, professional repair service for anything with a power button.

The uBreakiFix tech repair hub offers repair services and technical support for any electronic device, regardless of make or model, and is an authorized service provider for Samsung® and Google® smartphones. To date, uBreakiFix has completed more than 10 million repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, game consoles, and everything in between.

uBreakiFix South San Francisco, located inside Staples, is owned and operated by Minhthe Nguyen and Emmanuel Marti, who own five standalone uBreakiFix stores across the Bay Area.

“At uBreakiFix, we do more than fix cracked screens and broken charge ports; we exist to keep people connected,” Nguyen said. “Like Staples, our business is shaped by our customers’ needs above all else. We’re proud to serve as an extension of the Staples South San Francisco team, and we’re excited for Staples customers to experience the care and convenience that define the uBreakiFix brand.”

In addition to the new services offered by uBreakiFix, Staples will continue to provide tech services for Windows® and Intel® laptops, as well as data recovery services through the Staples Technology Service Area.

“Staples stores are the destination for working and learning ideas and solutions, and convenient repair services are an important part of working and learning productively,” said Brian Coupland, Senior Vice President, Merchandising, Staples US Retail. “We look forward to working with uBreakiFix to amplify our tech support offerings and elevate the customer experience at Staples South San Francisco.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo Justin Wetherill and David Reiff, who later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based brand to a brick and mortar model. By offering convenience, accessibility, and unparalleled customer service, uBreakiFix filled a gap in the repair marketplace and has grown to lead the industry with more than 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada, plus strategic partnerships with leading technology companies like Samsung and Google.

For more information or to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/southsanfrancisco. uBreakiFix South San Francisco is located within Staples South San Francisco at:

uBreakiFix
470 Noor Ave, South San Francisco, CA 94080
(650) 754-6833

About uBreakiFix
Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix leadership team and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.


For more information, contact:
Natalie Matthews
(662) 801-1413
natalie@seesparkgo.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
