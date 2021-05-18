Log in
uStudio Introduces Guided Services for Enterprise Podcasting

05/18/2021 | 09:31am EDT
New Hands-On Coaching Gives Enterprise Podcasters an Easy Way to Get Started

uStudio, a streaming media and podcasting platform for the enterprise, today announced the availability of uStudio Guided Services, customized coaching across the enterprise podcast lifecycle - from program launch to content strategy, audience adoption, discovery and measurement. Each package includes personalized workshops and materials designed to ensure business leaders master the fundamentals of audio and video communications for their workforces and private channels.

“Customer education is a priority at uStudio, and that includes making sure we offer a range of expert-led as well as self-paced resources,” said Alex Mitchell, Chief Revenue Officer at uStudio. “Our job is to not just deliver great enterprise media software, but also to deliver success every step of the way. Our new Guided Services give company leaders the option for hands-on training specific to their employee engagement, learning and corporate communications goals. Ultimately, we want leaders to spend less time on managing tasks and more time creating effective content.”

uStudio’s Guided Services include organizational consulting, planning templates, promotional and usage recommendations, content strategies and optional talent resources related to driving successful execution across the 6 P’s of Podcasting - uStudio’s proprietary framework for enterprise podcasting programs. Services are organized into four packages - launch, audience growth, LMS and application integration, and performance analytics.

“uStudio’s Guided Services have been a great experience for my team. The workshops include everything you need to know about starting a successful internal podcast and the tools to get you there,” said Oliva Bloch, Talent Development Specialist at MicroVention. “The uStudio team has done a wonderful job tailoring the information to our organization’s needs and the current stage we are in. They go the extra mile to ensure we are walking away with everything we need to be successful.”

uStudio’s enterprise customers represent the industry’s largest number of private podcasting use cases. Through uStudio’s analytics and dashboards, CCC Information Services was able to optimize its program to achieve a 99 percent return rate on employees’ monthly podcast visits.

The addition of uStudio’s Guided Services offerings round out the company’s portfolio of customer resources, which includes community webinars, podcasts, 24x7 knowledge base and support portal, and the uStudio University, a free, self-paced curriculum that covers the core pillars of podcasting, set to launch next month. This level of service reinforces a longstanding commitment to empowering business leaders with the confidence and education needed to successfully engage their workforce with media.

Learn more about uStudio Customer Success offerings on the uStudio website here.

About uStudio:

uStudio, Inc. is the premier enterprise media platform for today’s digital workplace. uStudio’s private podcast applications allow businesses to host and deliver corporate audio, video and live content in a modern, Netflix-style UX - reaching increasingly remote and hard-to-engage employees more successfully than alternative channels. uStudio is used extensively for sales and workforce training, employee onboarding and corporate communications. The company’s patented platform, interactive media players and rich APIs are used for custom workflows and integrations for adapting business processes to the future of work. Market leaders such as 7-Eleven, Boston Consulting Group, Nike, Kohls, Dell, Alcon and Manulife depend on uStudio to more effectively use media across the business. For more information about uStudio, please visit: https://ustudio.com.


© Business Wire 2021
