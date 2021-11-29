vFunction and AWS Migration Hub Refactor Spaces Integration Accelerates Modernization and Migration of Java Monolithic Applications to AWS

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, vFunction , the platform purpose-built for cloud native modernization, announces new integration with AWS Migration Hub Refactor Spaces to automate and accelerate the refactoring, re-architecting, migration, staging, and deployment of legacy Java applications into microservices onto Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). This integration addresses two of the biggest challenges facing application modernization and migration teams today: (1) to efficiently decompose monolithic apps into microservices; and (2) to safely stage, migrate, and deploy those microservice applications onto AWS environments.



The vFunction platform analyzes and enables developers and architects to automate and accelerate the refactoring and re-architecting of their legacy Java applications into microservices onto AWS infrastructure. AWS Migration Hub Refactor Spaces enables application modernization teams to set up and manage the infrastructure to test, stage, deploy, and manage legacy applications which are being refactored, rewritten, or re-architected.

Integration Demonstration at AWS re:Invent 2021 in Las Vegas

At the AWS re:Invent vFunction booth #824 this week, vFunction will be demonstrating the decomposition of a monolithic Spring Model-View-Controller (MVC) application, breaking it down into a set of microservices, and using AWS Migration Hub Refactor Spaces to stage, test, and then manage the successful switchover and migration of the hybrid application on to AWS infrastructure. vFunction manages the re-architecting of the monolith into microservices and AWS Refactor Spaces orchestrates the networking, communications, and routing between the existing legacy and the newly created microservices on AWS.

“AWS Migration Hub Refactor Spaces is the starting point for customers looking to incrementally refactor applications to microservices. This helps customers reduce the undifferentiated heavy lifting when building and operating AWS infrastructure when refactoring. This new capability orchestrates AWS services across multiple accounts to increase our customers’ agility,” said Aaron Rallo, General Manager for AWS Migration Acceleration Services.

“Enterprises continue to struggle with all aspects of legacy application modernization and migrations,” said Moti Rafalin, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, vFunction. “vFunction’s integration with AWS Migration Hub Refactor Spaces will accelerate these projects and streamline not only the decomposition of the monolithic application but the equally challenging problem of staging, deploying, and managing these new applications on AWS. With large percentages of their legacy applications still on-premise, together these new capabilities will allow enterprises to modernize and migrate the next wave of their complex legacy applications to the cloud.”

Event Details

What: AWS re:Invent 2021

When: November 29 - December 3, 2021

Where: Booth #824, AWS re:Invent Expo

To learn more, visit vFunction at their AWS re:Invent booth #824 or schedule an assessment at: www.vfunction.com/schedule-assessment .

