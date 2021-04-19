Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

x+bricks S A : X+bricks has acquired 17 grocery-anchored real estate properties

04/19/2021 | 01:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


DGAP-Media / 19.04.2021 / 07:00

x+bricks has acquired 17 grocery-anchored real estate properties

  • Two transactions with a total property value of approx. EUR 55 million
  • Ideal add-on to the existing high-quality and stable portfolio in Germany

Frankfurt, April 19, 2021 - The x+bricks Group ("x+bricks") has acquired a total of 17 grocery-anchored real estate properties across two transactions. The total property value of both transactions amounts to approx. EUR 55 million.

"Since the foundation of x+bricks in 2018, we have demonstrated exponential growth and aim to continue on this path. Thanks to our excellent market access, we have once again successfully delivered on our growth strategy," says Sascha Wilhelm, CEO of x+bricks Group. "We continue to strengthen our position as a leading and one of the fastest growing platforms for grocery-anchored real estate in Germany."

The main tenants in the newly acquired properties are Netto and Kaufland. With a long-term WALT of 12.6 years for the 17 new real estate properties, x+bricks further builds on its high-quality and stable portfolio in Germany.

"Both transactions are an ideal add-on to our highly valuable portfolio. This makes us an even more attractive partner for the grocery retail industry," says Tom Dänzel, Chief Transaction Officer of x+bricks Group.

Görg Rechtsanwälte, CMS Hasche Sigle, Clément Konrad & Partners, acht+, Cushman & Wakefield, JLL, and PwC advised and supported x+bricks on the two transactions.


About x+bricks

x+bricks is a leading and one of the fastest growing platforms for grocery-anchored real estate in Germany. Considering all acquisitions signed in 2020, x+bricks has acquired a real estate portfolio to date valued at around EUR 1 billion (GAV). The company, which has developed the software solution PATA for real estate analyses, focuses on an attractive real estate market that combines long-term contracts with financially strong tenants as well as high demand for space with low vacancy rates, thus ensuring sustainable rental income largely independent of economic cycles. x+bricks was founded by Sascha Wilhelm in 2018 and comprises around 200 properties throughout Germany in 2020. Further information can be found at: https://xandbricks.de/.


Press contact

Christian Falkowski

Phone: +49 69 92187464

Mobile: +49 171 8679950

E-mail: christian.falkowski@fgh.com        		 Christopher Raad

Phone: +49 69 92187470

Mobile: +49 171 8657549

E-mail: christopher.raad@fgh.com


End of Media Release

Issuer: x+bricks S.A.
Key word(s): Real estate

19.04.2021 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1185956  19.04.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1185956&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:12aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL N  : SNH - Disclosure Of Inside Information Pursuant To Article 17 Of The Eu Market Abuse Regulation
PU
01:12aHISCOX  : Cyber Security Spending has Risen Over the Last Year to $2.6m per US Firm, Reveals Hiscox
PU
01:11aRIGHTMOVE  : House prices jump by £7,000 in just four weeks as buyers face highest-ever price tags
AQ
01:10aFAURECIA  : Q1 2021 sales up 12.2% on an organic basis in all regions, strong outperformance full-year financial targets confirmed
PU
01:10aBANK OF JAPAN  : Developments in Real Exports and Real Imports
PU
01:10aESG GOES MAINSTREAM : Interview with Gunter Deuber
PU
01:10aPRESS RELEASE  : init innovation in traffic systems SE: Major contract from METRO Houston
DJ
01:10aRELIEF THERAPEUTICS  : Comments on Certain Statements Made by NeuroRx, Inc. in the Amended Form S-4 Filing of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
PU
01:10aINIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE : Major contract from METRO Houston
EQ
01:09aTHE 'METAVERSE' BET : crypto-rich investors snap up virtual real estate
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: China's Ant explores ways for Jack Ma to exit as Beijing piles pressure - sources
2Coinbase Chief Executive Armstrong sold $291.8 million in shares on opening day
3Grab mulling secondary Singapore listing after SPAC merger -sources
4No knockout, but new U.S. sanctions add to Russia's 'slow destruction'
5Australia's Orocobre buying Galaxy for $1.4 billion to create world No.5 lithium miner

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ