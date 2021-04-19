x+bricks S A : X+bricks has acquired 17 grocery-anchored real estate properties



x+bricks has acquired 17 grocery-anchored real estate properties

Two transactions with a total property value of approx. EUR 55 million

Ideal add-on to the existing high-quality and stable portfolio in Germany

Frankfurt, April 19, 2021 - The x+bricks Group ("x+bricks") has acquired a total of 17 grocery-anchored real estate properties across two transactions. The total property value of both transactions amounts to approx. EUR 55 million.

"Since the foundation of x+bricks in 2018, we have demonstrated exponential growth and aim to continue on this path. Thanks to our excellent market access, we have once again successfully delivered on our growth strategy," says Sascha Wilhelm, CEO of x+bricks Group. "We continue to strengthen our position as a leading and one of the fastest growing platforms for grocery-anchored real estate in Germany."

The main tenants in the newly acquired properties are Netto and Kaufland. With a long-term WALT of 12.6 years for the 17 new real estate properties, x+bricks further builds on its high-quality and stable portfolio in Germany.

"Both transactions are an ideal add-on to our highly valuable portfolio. This makes us an even more attractive partner for the grocery retail industry," says Tom Dänzel, Chief Transaction Officer of x+bricks Group.

Görg Rechtsanwälte, CMS Hasche Sigle, Clément Konrad & Partners, acht+, Cushman & Wakefield, JLL, and PwC advised and supported x+bricks on the two transactions.



About x+bricks

x+bricks is a leading and one of the fastest growing platforms for grocery-anchored real estate in Germany. Considering all acquisitions signed in 2020, x+bricks has acquired a real estate portfolio to date valued at around EUR 1 billion (GAV). The company, which has developed the software solution PATA for real estate analyses, focuses on an attractive real estate market that combines long-term contracts with financially strong tenants as well as high demand for space with low vacancy rates, thus ensuring sustainable rental income largely independent of economic cycles. x+bricks was founded by Sascha Wilhelm in 2018 and comprises around 200 properties throughout Germany in 2020. Further information can be found at: https://xandbricks.de/.



