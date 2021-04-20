xSuite Publishes New Version for Accepting E-invoices Worldwide

"xSuite Interface E-Invoice Prism" introduces a new range of functions for internationally active companies that receive electronic invoices in various formats.

Electronic invoices are on the rise internationally. In response, the xSuite Group has expanded its portfolio of solutions and developed a component that can process invoices with all common formats and standards worldwide – XRechnung, ZUGFeRD, PEPPOL BIS Billing 3.0, Factur-X and InvoiceNow. More will soon be accommodated.

With the technical interface xSuite Interface Prism, it was already possible to receive and process e-invoices in the formats XRechnung, ZUGFeRD and Factur-X. With the purpose of giving its international customers optimal support in accepting e-invoices, xSuite has now introduced Version 4.71 – xSuite Interface E-Invoice Prism, which comes as a standalone solution component.

The component automatically retrieves machine-readable invoices in XML format from an e-mail inbox or e-invoice portal, reads their contents, and automatically transfers relevant information to the appropriate fields in the ERP system. For convenience in downstream processing, the machine-readable document is also displayed with clear visualization. Parallel to transfer to the ERP system, the e-invoice is sent to an archive for audit-proof storage. With the xSuite workflow solutions, subsequent work steps such as checking and approval can also be mapped digitally and automatically in the ERP system.

xSuite Interface E-Invoice Prism now also processes the InvoiceNow format for Singapore and PEPPOL BIS Billing 3.0, the leading e-invoice format in the EU. With the new version, XML invoices of all formats can be visualized as PDFs, and recursive item lines can be extracted from XRechnung invoices (nested items with sub-items). xSuite Interface E-Invoice Prism supports portals based on PEPPOL, can process PEPPOL Business Message Envelopes, and offers a high level of security through portal connection via a proxy server.

About xSuite Group

Founded in 1994, xSuite is a software manufacturer of applications for document-based processes. xSuite provides enterprises across the globe with standardized, digital solutions, making work simple, secure and fast. xSuite's products provide digital document management, automation of important work processes, and efficiency in the use of e-files. Around 1,200 customers in more than 60 countries have come to rely on xSuite solutions. xSuite's core competence is accounts payable (AP) automation in SAP, for mid-sized to large corporations, as well as for public clients. Other solutions automate procurement and sales order processing, or optimize file management and archiving. The solutions are available on-premises, cloud-based or hybrid, with standard processes from the cloud — incoming mail, data extraction, and archiving — supplementing locally installed applications. xSuite Group is an SAP Silver Partner.

Headquartered in Ahrensburg, Germany, xSuite employs about 200 employees at eight locations in Europe, Asia and the U.S.A. In 2020, the company generated total sales of more than €40 million.

