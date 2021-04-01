Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

z-emotion : Launches 3D Garment Design Software z-weave to Realize End-to-End-Consumer Digital Fashion

04/01/2021 | 09:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

z-emotion announces the launch of its 3D apparel design software z-weave. Designed for the apparel and soft goods industry, z-weave develops 3D fashion products that improve speed and reduce cost in the design and development process, allowing product developers and buyers to connect their ideas virtually.

z-emotion acquires a proprietary 3D garment simulation engine that enables users to develop virtual products in seconds. Going beyond the focus on shortening the sampling process within the supply chain like existing players, z-emotion allows even the end-consumers to interact with 3D garments in real time.

The high visual fidelity of z-weave’s 3D simulation outputs allow end-consumers to visualize combinations of different sizes and colors fit on their custom body avatars in 360-degree. This live virtual fitting service helps consumers make purchase decisions and optimize online sales conversion rates of e-commerce platforms.

“Throughout the years, there is an increasing demand for innovations from global brands. The outbreak of COVID-19 makes companies rethink their digital strategies. With open arms to embrace digital transformation, we hope to see z-emotion becoming the game-changer in the fashion world,” said Dongsoo Han, CEO at z-emotion.

There are over 3.8 billion digital buyers in 2021 worldwide, reaching half of world population. Fashion is the largest segment with a projected market volume of US$760 billion in 2021 and expected to grow 11.4% per year. z-emotion is in a perfect position to leverage the growth of this new buying behavior and help brands provide more interactive 3D content for consumers.

ABOUT

z-emotion is an emerging 3D garment simulation technology company that provides cutting-edge solutions to help fashion industry forward its digital transformation process. Our primary product z-weave is a 3D CAD software for apparel businesses and professionals to visualize fashion ideas.

With our headquarter based in Busan, z-emotion has an R & D office in Seoul, a support office in Hong Kong and virtual teams in Europe and USA. Over multiple rounds of product success, renowned strategic investors LG Electronics, VIVEX HTC, Shima Seiki also joined the exciting investment journey.

For company details on z-emotion, visit: www.z-emotion.com.

For product information on z-weave, visit www.z-weave.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:16aHSBC BANK MALTA P L C  : and Malta Chamber hold joint post-COVID outlook webinar
PU
09:16aENENSYS TECHNOLOGIES  : speaks at ABU DSB 2021
PU
09:16aTAG IMMOBILIEN AG  : NorldLB reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
09:16aART'S WAY MANUFACTURING  : Art's way enhances industry-leading equipment
PU
09:16aBANK MILLENNIUM S A  : Even 400 PLN to be gained – launch of Bank Millennium and Huawei campaign
PU
09:16aCybersecurity Podcast 'Root Causes' Surpasses 40,000 Listens
PR
09:16aGLAXOSMITHKLINE  : Flonase teams up with Major League Baseball and World Series champion Cody Bellinger to change the game on allergy season
PR
09:16aTERRENO REALTY CORPORATION  : Acquires Property in San Leandro, CA for $17.6 Million
BU
09:16aBIOVERGE, INC  : . Launches an Equity Crowdfunding Platform Focused on Funding Innovative Healthcare Start-ups
PR
09:16aCONVERGE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP.  : Acquires Dasher Technologies, Inc.
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exxon Mobil signals first profit in five quarters on price gains
2Archegos fallout wipes over $9 billion from market value of Credit Suisse, Nomura
3Tech lifts S&P 500, Nasdaq; indexes post gains for quarter
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Microsoft wins $21.9 billion contract with U.S. Army to supply augmented reali..
5CAC 40 : IT firm Atos' shares slump 18% after accounting issues disclosed

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ