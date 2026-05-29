Laurent-Perrier reports slight increase in annual net profit

Laurent-Perrier has posted a group share of net profit of 49.5 million euros, up 4.52% for its 2025-2026 fiscal year. This performance comes despite a slight 0.5-point dip in operating margin to 25.8%, on champagne sales revenue that rose 4.2% to 294.8 million euros.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/29/2026 at 01:30 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

While the global champagne market saw volumes decline by 1.6% compared to the previous year, the group reported a 3.8% increase in sales volume over the same period. Furthermore, it continued to invest in the long-term development of its brands.



'Supported by the strength of our fundamentals - namely the quality of our wines, the control of our distribution, and the investments made to support our brands - we confirm the resilience of our value-based model, which has once again allowed us to maintain a high level of operating margin,' stated Stephane Dalyac.



'The Laurent-Perrier Group is thus staying the course with its strategy, continuing to rely on the excellence of its Champagne wines, the quality of its teams, the strength of its brands, and the control of its distribution,' the Chairman of the Management Board added.