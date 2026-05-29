Laurent-Perrier reports slight increase in annual net profit
Laurent-Perrier has posted a group share of net profit of 49.5 million euros, up 4.52% for its 2025-2026 fiscal year. This performance comes despite a slight 0.5-point dip in operating margin to 25.8%, on champagne sales revenue that rose 4.2% to 294.8 million euros.
While the global champagne market saw volumes decline by 1.6% compared to the previous year, the group reported a 3.8% increase in sales volume over the same period. Furthermore, it continued to invest in the long-term development of its brands.
'Supported by the strength of our fundamentals - namely the quality of our wines, the control of our distribution, and the investments made to support our brands - we confirm the resilience of our value-based model, which has once again allowed us to maintain a high level of operating margin,' stated Stephane Dalyac.
'The Laurent-Perrier Group is thus staying the course with its strategy, continuing to rely on the excellence of its Champagne wines, the quality of its teams, the strength of its brands, and the control of its distribution,' the Chairman of the Management Board added.
Laurent-Perrier specializes in the production and marketing of middle and top of the range champagne. The group's products are sold primarily under the following brands: Laurent-Perrier, Salon, Delamotte, Champagne de Castellane, Jeanmaire, Oudinot and Beaumet.
Products are marketed through specialized stores (restaurants, hotels, bars, and wine retailers), large and medium-sized department stores, and via direct sales.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (19.4%), Europe (43.5%) and other (37.1%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.