Laurent-Perrier has reported an 8.7% drop in group share net profit, reaching EUR23.1 million for the first half of its 2025-26 fiscal year. The company also posted an operating margin rate of 27.5%, down from 30.1% a year earlier.

The champagne house explained that it continued to make long-term investments, particularly in supporting its brands and commercial development. These investments in enhancing sales value are said to "contribute to the long-term strength of the brands."

In a champagne market that saw a 1.5% decrease in shipped volumes, Laurent-Perrier's revenue (champagne sales) rose by 3.5% to EUR133.3 million, with a volume effect of +2.6% and a price-mix effect of +1.6%.

"The geopolitical context, as well as the economic situation in several of its key markets, calls for great caution regarding the outlook for the coming months," Laurent-Perrier warned.