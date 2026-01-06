LDC Accelerates in Q3 with 17% Revenue Growth Driven by Acquisitions

The management of the LDC Group remains optimistic for the rest of the fiscal year and confirms its outlook. The goal? To surpass 7 billion euros in revenue.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 01/06/2026 at 12:16 pm EST - Modified on 01/06/2026 at 12:17 pm EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

For the third quarter of its 2025-2026 fiscal year (from July to September), the LDC Group reported revenue of 1857 million euros, marking an increase of 17.3% compared to the same period a year earlier.



On a like-for-like basis, meaning excluding contributions from acquisitions, sales growth reached 9.7% for a total of 1736 million euros. Over the first nine months of the fiscal year, cumulative revenues amounted to 5307 million euros, representing an increase of 16.2% on a reported basis and 7.1% on a like-for-like basis.



The quarter's momentum was particularly buoyed by the International division, whose sales soared by 51.5% to 352 million euros, driven by the integration of companies such as Indykpol, Calibra, and Konspol.



The Prepared Foods division also posted solid growth of 20.2% to 300 million euros, fueled by the integration of Groupe Pierre Martinet.

Finally, the Poultry France division advanced by 9.5% (8.1% on a like-for-like basis) to reach 1205 million euros, benefiting both from strong consumption levels and price increases aimed at supporting upstream sector investments.



Buoyed by these results and what management described as a "successful" holiday season, the LDC Group's leadership is optimistic for the remainder of the fiscal year. The group thus confirmed its outlook, reiterating its "ability to surpass the 7 billion euro revenue mark." Regarding operating profitability, LDC stated it is now "confident in achieving EBITDA of over 560 million euros."



The stock rose by 2.4% today and is trading at 11.2x earnings.