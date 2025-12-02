LDC (Lambert Dodard Chancereul) has announced the formation of a strategic partnership with the Buchanan family through the acquisition of a majority stake in Green Label Holdings, a transaction that was finalized on December 1.

Green Label, a renowned producer and supplier of ducks and other specialty poultry products in the United Kingdom, boasts a broad portfolio of both raw and processed goods under the Gressingham brand.

The company currently employs around seven hundred staff and operates more than 250,000 square meters of farms, encompassing the entire agricultural value chain with parent stock breeding, commercial farms, hatcheries, and a processing plant in East Anglia.

This acquisition supports LDC's international strategy by strengthening its presence in the United Kingdom alongside its Welsh subsidiary and European imports, thereby enabling a wider offering to British customers.