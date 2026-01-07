LDC in the Green After Quarterly Update
LDC gains more than 1%, outperforming the flat trend in Paris, following the quarterly update from the poultry-focused agri-food group for its third fiscal quarter (from July to September).
Published on 01/07/2026 at 08:02 am EST - Modified on 01/07/2026 at 08:04 am EST
Contact us to request a correction
"It's another quarter of strong growth on a comparable basis, driven by price effects and solid resilience in poultry volumes," notes the analyst, who has raised annual forecasts for organic growth and EBIT.
The group has confirmed its annual target of surpassing 7 billion euros in revenue. Regarding operating profitability, it has now stated it is "confident of achieving EBITDA of more than 560 million euros."
"LDC continues to benefit from strong momentum in poultry consumption. Year-end festive activities also appear to have been positive," Oddo BHF adds, noting that the group's financial situation remains solid.