LDC raises targets following record 2025-2026 fiscal year

The agrifood group posted record results for the 2025-2026 fiscal year, hitting the targets of its 2022 strategic plan a year ahead of schedule. Driven by resilient poultry consumption, strategic acquisitions, and price adjustments within the poultry sector, LDC saw its revenue grow by 15.2% to 7.28 billion euros.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 05/27/2026 at 12:11 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Profitability also saw a sharp improvement. EBITDA reached 719.7 million euros, while current operating income surged 34.5% to 427 million euros, representing a margin of 5.9% of revenue. All of the group's business units contributed to this growth, both in France and internationally.



On the back of these results, LDC is raising its ambitions and is now targeting 10 billion euros in revenue and 550 million euros in current operating income by 2030-2031.



The group, which is scheduled to release its first-quarter 2026-2027 revenue on July 7, intends to pursue further organic growth and acquisitions across France and Europe.



For 2026-2027, LDC maintains a stance of cautious optimism amid an uncertain geopolitical climate. The group is targeting revenue in excess of 7.7 billion euros and a current operating margin above 5.5%, while continuing its support for the French poultry industry with 150 million euros in cumulative price increases for upstream producers.