LDC raises targets following record 2025-2026 fiscal year
The agrifood group posted record results for the 2025-2026 fiscal year, hitting the targets of its 2022 strategic plan a year ahead of schedule. Driven by resilient poultry consumption, strategic acquisitions, and price adjustments within the poultry sector, LDC saw its revenue grow by 15.2% to 7.28 billion euros.
Profitability also saw a sharp improvement. EBITDA reached 719.7 million euros, while current operating income surged 34.5% to 427 million euros, representing a margin of 5.9% of revenue. All of the group's business units contributed to this growth, both in France and internationally.
On the back of these results, LDC is raising its ambitions and is now targeting 10 billion euros in revenue and 550 million euros in current operating income by 2030-2031.
The group, which is scheduled to release its first-quarter 2026-2027 revenue on July 7, intends to pursue further organic growth and acquisitions across France and Europe.
For 2026-2027, LDC maintains a stance of cautious optimism amid an uncertain geopolitical climate. The group is targeting revenue in excess of 7.7 billion euros and a current operating margin above 5.5%, while continuing its support for the French poultry industry with 150 million euros in cumulative price increases for upstream producers.
LDC is the French leader in the production, packaging, and marketing of poultry products. The group's products are mainly sold under the Le Gaulois and Loué brands. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- poultry products (84.6%): cut products, elaborated products, ordinary poultry and labelled poultry;
- catering products (14.7%): foreign food (No. 1 in France), pizzas and meat pies (No. 1 in France), cooked dishes (No. 2 in France), sandwiches, deli products and pastries.
At the end of February 2025, LDC had 118 production sites located in Europe.
France accounts for 77.8% of net sales.
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