LDC reaffirms its annual targets after a strong first quarter

LDC group's revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2026-2027 came to €1.856bn, up 10.3% versus the first quarter of 2025-2026. On a constant scope basis, organic growth was 6%. This increase in value reflects strong sales momentum internationally, a favorable product mix effect and the contribution from Pierre Martinet, consolidated since June 1, 2025. Volumes rose 12.8%, including 4.4% on a constant scope basis.

The group, which specializes in marketing poultry products, notes that as part of its 2030-2031 strategic plan, the

management wanted to change how it presents its performance by now separating the Upstream division from the France Poultry division, where it had previously been included.



Upstream: slight increase in sales



In this quarter of fiscal 2026-2027 (January to March), revenue in the Upstream division rose 2.5% to €161.1m versus €157.3m a year earlier. This increase in sales is explained by the strong momentum in the eggs segment (shell and prepared products), up 4.6%, and the Farming activity (hatcheries, production organization and agri-trading), which was stable at 0.2% in value but up 1.3% in volume.



Poultry: activity growth driven by improved product mix despite lower volumes



The Poultry activity posted revenue of €1.041bn, up 3.8% on a comparable scope basis. This performance was achieved despite a 2% decline in volumes, mainly linked to disruptions caused by the avian influenza episode at the end of fiscal 2025-2026.



The change in sales value benefited from a favorable price/mix effect (+4.5%), driven by growth in higher value-added products such as label chicken, organic, free-range and prepared cooked and raw products.



By contrast, for this segment, second-quarter 2026 activity will be affected by the production impact of episodes of extreme heat and by lower consumption levels.



In this first quarter, meanwhile, the International division posted revenue of €341.2m, up 20.1% (+19.8% at constant exchange rates) on a comparable period basis.



The Catering division posted revenue of €312.4m for the period, up 31.2%.



Given this strong start to the year, LDC reaffirms its targets of delivering revenue above €7.7bn, together with a current operating margin rate above 5.5% of sales for the full current fiscal year.