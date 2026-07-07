LDC reaffirms its annual targets after a strong first quarter
LDC group's revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2026-2027 came to €1.856bn, up 10.3% versus the first quarter of 2025-2026. On a constant scope basis, organic growth was 6%. This increase in value reflects strong sales momentum internationally, a favorable product mix effect and the contribution from Pierre Martinet, consolidated since June 1, 2025. Volumes rose 12.8%, including 4.4% on a constant scope basis.
The group, which specializes in marketing poultry products, notes that as part of its 2030-2031 strategic plan, the management wanted to change how it presents its performance by now separating the Upstream division from the France Poultry division, where it had previously been included.
Upstream: slight increase in sales
In this quarter of fiscal 2026-2027 (January to March), revenue in the Upstream division rose 2.5% to €161.1m versus €157.3m a year earlier. This increase in sales is explained by the strong momentum in the eggs segment (shell and prepared products), up 4.6%, and the Farming activity (hatcheries, production organization and agri-trading), which was stable at 0.2% in value but up 1.3% in volume.
The Poultry activity posted revenue of €1.041bn, up 3.8% on a comparable scope basis. This performance was achieved despite a 2% decline in volumes, mainly linked to disruptions caused by the avian influenza episode at the end of fiscal 2025-2026.
The change in sales value benefited from a favorable price/mix effect (+4.5%), driven by growth in higher value-added products such as label chicken, organic, free-range and prepared cooked and raw products.
By contrast, for this segment, second-quarter 2026 activity will be affected by the production impact of episodes of extreme heat and by lower consumption levels.
In this first quarter, meanwhile, the International division posted revenue of €341.2m, up 20.1% (+19.8% at constant exchange rates) on a comparable period basis.
The Catering division posted revenue of €312.4m for the period, up 31.2%.
Given this strong start to the year, LDC reaffirms its targets of delivering revenue above €7.7bn, together with a current operating margin rate above 5.5% of sales for the full current fiscal year.
LDC is the French leader in the production, packaging, and marketing of poultry products. The group's products are mainly sold under the Le Gaulois and Loué brands. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- poultry products (84.1%): cut products, elaborated products, ordinary poultry and labelled poultry;
- catering products (15.9%): foreign food (No. 1 in France), pizzas and meat pies (No. 1 in France), cooked dishes (No. 2 in France), sandwiches, deli products and pastries.
At the end of February 2026, LDC had 123 production sites located in Europe.
France accounts for 73.9% of net sales.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.