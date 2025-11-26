The LDC Group has announced a Group Net Profit (RNPG) of EUR136.9 million for the first half of its 2025-2026 fiscal year, representing a 10.2% rise compared to the same period last year (EUR124.2 million).

Half-year EBITDA reached EUR306.8 million, up 19.3%, while revenue climbed to EUR3.45 billion, marking a 15.6% year-on-year increase. This growth was driven by price adjustments and acquisitions, particularly in the international segment, which surged by 66%.

The group also reported a 10.4% increase in cash flow, reaching EUR258.9 million.

These strong results were underpinned by the integration of the Pierre Martinet Group into the Traiteur division and robust sales momentum internationally. Recent acquisitions--including Indykpol, Konspol, ECF, and Calibra--significantly boosted activity in this segment. Operating profit in the international division tripled to EUR31.2 million, with EUR8.7 million contributed by these new acquisitions.

In this context, the group has announced that it expects to achieve the targets of its five-year strategic plan as early as this year: annual revenue of EUR7 billion and EBITDA of EUR560 million, both reached a year ahead of schedule. Management has confirmed its guidance for the 2025-2026 fiscal year and plans to unveil a new strategic plan in May 2026.

The end of the year is expected to continue benefiting from the strong momentum in the international segment. However, LDC remains vigilant regarding the health situation, particularly the resurgence of avian influenza, and continues its efforts to modernize the sector and enhance the value of the breeder profession, with EUR90 million committed annually to support the margins of industry stakeholders.