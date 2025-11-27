LDC fell by more than 3% following the release of its first-half 2025-26 results, which came in below expectations from Oddo BHF. The poultry specialist cited "lower profitability from its upstream division" as the primary reason for the shortfall.

The agri-food group reported a 10.2% increase in net income attributable to the group, reaching EUR136.9 million, while current operating income (COI) rose by 16.3% to EUR176.6 million. However, this figure was below the EUR185.3 million anticipated by the research firm.

LDC's current operating margin held steady at 5.1% on revenue of EUR3.45 billion, marking a 15.6% year-on-year increase. This growth was driven by price hikes and acquisitions, particularly in international markets, where revenue surged by 66% in this segment.

While LDC reaffirmed its targets for the current fiscal year and its 2026-27 strategic plan announced in 2022, Oddo BHF highlighted a note of caution regarding the emergence of avian influenza in France.

Following the results, the analyst reduced its annual COI forecast for LDC by 4% to EUR254.5 million and adjusted its price target from EUR103 to EUR102, while maintaining an "outperform" rating on the stock.