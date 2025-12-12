Specialist IT and high-tech retailer LDLC announced Thursday evening that it had returned to profitability during its first half of fiscal year 2025/2026, which ended in September—a development that was well received on the Paris stock exchange.
The retailer, which owns 15 brands including Top Achat and Rue du Commerce, posted an operating profit of €4.4 million for its off-cycle first half, compared with an operating loss of €8.7 million.
Group net profit came in at €1.5 million over the six-month period, versus a net loss of €7.3 million in the first half of 2023/2024.
"For the first time in the past three completed fiscal years, the group is profitable, both at the operating level and in terms of net profit, as early as the first half," said CEO Olivier de la Clergerie.
Previously reported, revenue reached €266.8 million, up 9.5% (+8.6% on a like-for-like basis).
In its press release, LDLC said it was approaching the second half of the year with confidence, noting that the latter part of the year typically enjoys favorable seasonality due to the holiday period.
According to Olivier de la Clergerie, the group could thus experience one of its best years, excluding the Covid period.
Following the announcement, the share price jumped 8.8%, reaching its highest levels since the start of the year. The stock is now up 189% since January 1.
Groupe LDLC specializes in the online distribution of multimedia and computer hardware for professionals and the general public. The products mainly involve PCs, laptops, peripherals (keyboards, mice, scanners, speakers, etc.), digital cameras, MP3 players, components (mother boards, graphics cards, memory cards) and software.
Today a major E-commerce player in the computing and high-tech market for individuals and professionals, Group LDLC operates through 15 sites, of which 8 are merchants. The group is also developing a network of directly-operated or franchised stores.
Income by source of revenue breaks down between merchandise sales (94.6%) and sales of services (5.4%).
France accounts for 89% of net sales.
