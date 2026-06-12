LDLC Shares Surge as TP ICAP Midcap Initiates Coverage

The high-tech specialist jumped 3.5% to nearly €12.3 on Friday morning following the release of sharply higher results for its 2025-2026 fiscal year. The research firm announced it is initiating coverage on the stock with a buy recommendation and a price target of €16.2.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/12/2026 at 04:45 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share



LDLC delivered a marked recovery during the 2025-2026 fiscal year, combining a return to growth with a significant improvement in profitability. The IT and high-tech retailer saw its revenue rise 3.7% to €554.1m, driven primarily by momentum in its consumer business, while the corporate segment showed signs of recovery as the months progressed. Total business volume exceeded €600m, supported notably by the growth of the Rue du Commerce marketplace.



Most importantly, the group is reaping the rewards of its restructuring efforts. Thanks to improved procurement management, the scaling of Rue du Commerce, and strict cost controls, the gross margin reached a historically high level of 24.5%. Furthermore, personnel costs decreased by more than 8%.



This operational improvement translated into a spectacular rebound in earnings. EBITDA surged more than sixteen-fold to reach €24.2m, and operating income returned to positive territory at €15.5m, compared to a loss of €7.3m a year earlier. LDLC also returned to profitability with a group share of net income totaling €10.2m, erasing the loss recorded in the previous fiscal year.



TP ICAP Midcap, which initiated coverage of LDLC Group with a buy rating and a price target of €16.2, believes the IT and high-tech retailer has successfully completed its operational turnaround, as evidenced by the swing from a €7m operating loss to a current operating income of €15.5m in just one year.



While short-term visibility remains limited due to supply chain tensions for certain components and a mixed market environment, analysts view the underlying trend as favorable, driven by the post-Covid PC replacement cycle. They also anticipate continued margin improvement, a return to positive cash flow generation starting in 2027, and several catalysts likely to support the stock, including the recovery of the B2B segment, the integration of Rue du Commerce, and an expanded product offering. At less than 5 times the expected 2027 EBITDA, the valuation is considered attractive.