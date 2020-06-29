Log in
“Bold and Necessary” resolutions passed at CUPE PEI's first virtual Division Convention

06/29/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

On Saturday, June 27, 2020, CUPEPEIheld its 40th Division Convention online through the Zoom platform.

'With this one-day virtual Convention, we demonstrate CUPEPEI's commitment as being a member-driven union which goes above and beyond to maintain its internal democracy,' said Leonard Gallant, President of CUPEPEI. 'I am particularly proud of the solidarity shown when the delegates made a resolution to support Black Lives Matter and also voted on approving the CUPEAtlantic Maritimes Indigenous Council,' said Gallant.

'This first-of-its kind council for Indigenous CUPEmembers spanning four provinces marks a significant step forward for CUPE's commitment to furthering reconciliation in the labour movement,' added Gallant.

The 70 delegates present voted unanimously in favour of both resolutions which decisively set CUPEPEIas a participant and ally of Black, Indigenous and People of colour (BIPOC) struggles for justice and fairness.

'CUPEPEIis proud to say we will go beyond 'denouncing racism' and actually strike at the root of oppression and discrimination in and outside our workplaces,' said Gallant.

The Convention has given CUPEPEIthe mandate to fully participate, and coordinate with coalitions, other provincial labour bodies, campaigns and other political organizing activities that promote and defend the rights of BIPOCcommunities.

Delegates debated on three constitutional amendments and seven resolutions, four of which were focused on the importance of properly funded long-term care for all. CUPENational President Mark Hancock and CUPENational Secretary-Treasurer Charles Fleury both delivered their speeches and celebrated CUPEPEI's strong resolutions. 'I was quite proud to see CUPEPEIvote on such clear, bold and necessary resolutions. This call for solidarity and social justice is at the essence of our movement,' said Mark Hancock.

'Zoom AGMs will never equal our ordinary in-person conventions, but under the current extraordinary circumstances, I can say this was a solid one,' said Gallant.

After CUPENB, CUPEPEIis now the second CUPEprovincial Division to ever hold a virtual annual convention.

Disclaimer

CUPE - Canadian Union of Public Employees published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 21:53:03 UTC
