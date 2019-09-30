“Bombora for Growth” Puts Enterprise Level Intent Data in the Hands of Smaller Companies
NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global businesses including Salesforce, Adobe and Oracle already use Bombora’s intent data to triple their return on marketing and ad spend. Now smaller companies seeking to accelerate growth can gain access to a concentrated version of that same data at an accessible price, Bombora announced today.
Bombora for Growth uses the same cooperatively sourced data to tell sales and marketing teams what content businesses are consuming across the web, rather than just their own websites. The new package, costing less than half of Bombora’s typical entry price, is suited for companies in the 100- to 1,000-employee range. Bombora for Growth is “portable” into existing sales and marketing tools and workflows, including Salesforce, Marketo, HubSpot, LinkedIn, and DiscoverOrg, as well as all major data platforms (LiveRamp, Oracle Data Cloud) and CDPs (Lattice, Leadspace, EverString).
“Understanding the lifecycle and research journey of a buyer is critical and allows hyper-growth companies like Aerospike to adopt focused inbound and outbound efforts,” said Claudia Ring, Director of Demand Generation, Aerospike. “Bombora’s data improves our marketing and sales efficiency by providing us with the key signals that a buyer is ready to engage, and we see huge opportunity there to shorten our cycle times while increasing pipeline. Bombora is a reliable partner, and we couldn't be happier with their support.”
“Our vision is a world in which people actually value sales and marketing outreach for its helpfulness, timeliness and relevance, as opposed to the interruptive approach that is all too common today,” said Bombora Founder and CEO Erik Matlick. “Our intent data become a core piece of the strategies of the leading B2B brands on the planet. Now we are thrilled to deliver similar value to those companies that need it the most - the small and mid-sized firms striving for growth.”
