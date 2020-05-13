Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

“COVID puts all of us at risk, Premier: protect and pay us equally” Toronto/GTA Hospital Staff Plan Thursday Afternoon Action

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 07:38pm EDT

Between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. tomorrow (Thursday, May 14) hospital workers at St. Michael’s Hospital of Unity Health Toronto (UHT) will be outside the hospital at the corner of Shuter and Victoria Streets with a clear ask of the Premier, to protect and pay them equally.

Media are invited to interview those participating in front of St. Michael’s Hospital and take photographs. Social distancing practices will be strongly adhered to.

The members of CUPE 5441 (at St. Mike’s) are among thousands of Toronto and Greater Toronto Area (GTA) health care workers concerned about safety and frustrated about a divisive provincial COVID -19 pandemic pay policy who are taking part in an afternoon of province-wide workplace actions - at hospitals and long-term care homes across Ontario.

While some, like the staff at UHT - St. Michael’s Hospital staff are visible and outside their workplaces on Thursday, others from across Toronto and the GTA will continue with a silent protest inside their workplaces that tells the Premier and the health minister that all health care workers are at risk and they all should be protected and paid equally.

Health care workers will also be “rallying” outside at the Credit Valley Hospital (Mississauga) of Trillium Health Partners, Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, the Milton District Hospital and at Lakeridge Health Centre – Oshawa General campus.

Tens of thousands of health care staff who work on the hospital front-lines across Ontario have been excluded from receiving the pandemic recognition pay announced by the province last month.

Since the COVID pandemic began in Ontario, Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) health care sector members have been vocal that neither they, their patients or the residents they care for are adequately protected from infection.

lf/cope491


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:55pROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : Announces Pricing Of $3.32 Billion Senior Secured Notes
PR
08:45pSONORO METALS : Withdraws Cerro Caliche Project Development Report
AQ
08:40pCHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : Jan-Apr New-Contract Value Rose 1.0%
DJ
08:35pNEWCREST MINING : announces expiration and results of Any and All Tender Offer
PU
08:32pJG SUMMIT : 1Q Net Profit Fell 19%
DJ
08:31pNORANDA INCOME FUND : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AQ
08:31pWILDBRAIN : Reports Results for Q3 2020 and Announces $25 Million Financing for Growth Initiatives
PR
08:31pAnalysis on Impact of COVID-19-Technavio Evaluates the Impact of the Risks of Physical Injuries in Labor-intensive Industries and High Demand from Firefighting Industry in its Smart Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Analysis
BU
08:28pXP INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard Reminds Investors that only 7 Days Remain to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against XP Inc.
GL
08:26pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Bed Bath & Beyond  Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – BBBY
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FINCANTIERI S.P.A. : EXCLUSIVE: Thyssenkrupp, Fincantieri in talks to form warship champion - source
2UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. : UNITED AIRLINES : employee files class action lawsuit over unpaid days off po..
3RIO TINTO PLC : RIO TINTO : supporting WA jobs as COVID-19 recovery phase ramps up
4HANG SENG : Asian stocks set to slide on U.S. Fed fears, interest rate stance
5TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Takeda says coronavirus treatment trial using recovered patients' blood..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group