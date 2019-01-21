Log in
“Champions of Justice” Panel to Discuss Current Challenges Facing the U.S. Legal System in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

01/21/2019 | 11:39am EST

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The nation’s most influential civil rights attorneys will honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s vision with an era-defining discussion of the current legal, social, and political climate including strides made in the legal field and hurdles still left to overcome during the National Trial Lawyers Summit in Miami Beach, Florida on Monday, January 21.

The panel will include an extraordinary assembly of the nation’s most-recognized and legendary trial attorneys and legal thought leaders:

  • Hezekiah Sistrunk: The Cochran Firm (moderator)
  • Gloria Allred: Allred, Maroko & Goldberg
  • Mark Geragos: Geragos & Geragos
  • Mark O’Mara: The O'Mara Law Group
  • Alan Dershowitz: Fox News Political Commentator and Harvard Law School Professor
  • Morris Dees: Southern Poverty Law Center
  • Joseph Drayton: Cooley LLP
  • Kim Dougherty: Andrus Wagstaff
  • Karen Evans, The Cochran Firm – Washington, DC
  • Lisa Blue: Baron and Blue
  • Alfreda Robinson: National Bar Association President and Associate Dean for Trial Advocacy and Co-Director of the Litigation and Dispute Resolution Program at the George Washington University School of Law
  • Brian Dunn: The Cochran Firm – California
  • Tracy Brown: The Cochran Firm – New York
  • Nicole M. Austin-Hillery, Human Rights Watch's U.S. Program Executive Director

The panelists will explore crucial topics making headlines across the nation ranging from the #MeToo movement, immigrant rights, criminal justice reform, police brutality, discrimination, and civil rights among other timely issues. Members of the press and attendees of the National Trial Lawyers Summit will have the opportunity to ask the panelists questions.

More Details:
What:Champions of Justice Panel Discussion/Media Briefing
When:Monday, January 21, 2019
Time:2:15 p.m.
Where:Loews Miami Beach Hotel
 1601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139
 Room: Americana 4
  
Media RSVP/Check-In: Members of the media are asked to pick up press credentials at the National Trial Lawyers Summit registration desk.         
  
Media Contacts:Jarrett Lord, Director of Marketing
 The Cochran Firm
 cochrannational@gmail.com 
 (334) 405-6167
 -or-
 Tiffany Cochran Edwards
 (678) 230-6655
 -or-
 Email: pressrelease@cjonespr.com


For More Information Contact:
Jarett Lord, The Cochran Firm
(334) 405-6167
cochrannational@gmail.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
