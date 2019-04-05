“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Season One” Soundtrack Now Available

WaterTower Music has announced today’s release of Chilling
Adventures of Sabrina: Season One (Original Television Soundtrack),
the 19-song collection that includes music from both Part One and Part
Two of the Netflix series that re-imagines the origin and adventures of
Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in
horror, the occult and witchcraft. The album will be available for
streaming and purchase digitally on April 5, coinciding with new
episodes of the show (Season One, Part Two) which launch the same day on
Netflix. The Soundtrack features the theme from the show, “Main Title
(Chilling Adventures of Sabrina)” by composer Adam Taylor, six
performances from the cast, along with a wide range of songs that are
featured in the show.
“Like the show itself, the songs of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
are current, vintage, cutting edge and familiar (with a twist), and
these elements create the musical character for the show,” explains
Alexandra Patsavas, who assembled the music in the show and produced the
soundtrack. “Creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacassa always had a very specific
musical signature in mind for the series - we discussed it before the
pilot was shot and edited. Archival tracks like ‘Bad Moon Rising’ by
Creedence Clearwater Revival, Devo’s ‘Girl U Want,’ and The Cramps’ ‘New
Kind Of Kick’ are interwoven with beautiful, often darker reworkings of
beloved standards like Sylvia Gordon’s ‘I Put A Spell On You’ and The
Stray Cats’ ‘Sixteen Candles.’ In addition, brand new artists like
Valerie Broussard, Peter Matthew Bauer and Beck Pete are showcased.
Finally, and perhaps the most ‘Sabrina’ of all (and part of Roberto’s
vision for the musical character if you will), are the original cast
recordings produced by Leonard Jay Jackson. These six extraordinary
tracks, performed by cast members including Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch,
Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto, Jaz Sinclair, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph,
Abigail Cowen, Gavin Leatherwood, and Alvina August are interwoven
through the show and soundtrack.”
The
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Season 1 (Original Television
Soundtrack) digital album is available today; and a
vinyl version of the album will be released soon. The track list for the
collection is as follows:
About Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Season 1
Part 1 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina imagines the origin and
adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark
coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course,
witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The
Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her
dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil
forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans
inhabit.
Part 2 finds Sabrina exploring her darker side, curious to learn more
about her heritage, while struggling to maintain her friendships in the
mortal world. Romantically, Sabrina is caught in an unholy love triangle
with between sexy warlock Nicholas Scratch and salt-of-the-Earth mortal
Harvey Kinkle. Meanwhile, The Dark Lord, Madame Satan, and Father
Blackwood continue to conjure chaos in the Spellman household and the
town of Greendale. And they aren’t the only ones trying to raise hell.
Everything is in question…relationships, identity, true intentions…when
the devil’s work is at hand.
Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who also serves as
chief creative officer of Archie Comics, penned the script for the
series. Aguirre-Sacasa executive produces alongside Riverdale collaborators
Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater and Lee
Toland Krieger. The drama hails from Warner Bros. Television-based
Berlanti Productions.
About Alexandra Patsavas:
Three time Grammy® Award nominee Alexandra Patsavas founded Chop Shop
Music Supervision in 1998 and quickly earned a reputation for raising
the bar in the quality of music selected for television series and
feature films, including: “Riverdale,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Supernatural,”
“Runaways,” “How To Get Away With Murder,” “The O.C.,” “Gossip Girl,”
“Mad Men," “Scandal,” “Rescue Me," and Wonder,
A Futile and Stupid Gesture, The Twilight Saga, The
Perks of Being A Wallflower and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.
Alex has been profiled in Wired, The New York Times, The Los Angeles
Times, Billboard, NPR, and MTV and is also the Chairperson Emeritus of
the Board of Directors of MusiCares.
About WaterTower Music:
WaterTower Music, the in-house music label for Warner Bros., has been
releasing recorded music since 2001 and has released over 200 titles,
including the soundtracks and scores to Shazam!, Aquaman,
Crazy Rich Asians, Wonder Woman, Interstellar, Game Of Thrones,
Westworld, Riverdale, The Hobbit Trilogy, The LEGO®
Movie, The Dark Knight Rises, Hairspray, Sex and the City, Elf, and
The Notebook, among others.
