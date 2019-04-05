Log in
“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Season One” Soundtrack Now Available

04/05/2019 | 12:11pm EDT

Album Features Music from Season One of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” Including the Show’s Theme and Six Cast Performances

WaterTower Music has announced today’s release of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Season One (Original Television Soundtrack), the 19-song collection that includes music from both Part One and Part Two of the Netflix series that re-imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and witchcraft. The album will be available for streaming and purchase digitally on April 5, coinciding with new episodes of the show (Season One, Part Two) which launch the same day on Netflix. The Soundtrack features the theme from the show, “Main Title (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina)” by composer Adam Taylor, six performances from the cast, along with a wide range of songs that are featured in the show.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190405005069/en/

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Season 1 Soundtrack Cover Art (Graphic: Business Wire)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Season 1 Soundtrack Cover Art (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Like the show itself, the songs of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina are current, vintage, cutting edge and familiar (with a twist), and these elements create the musical character for the show,” explains Alexandra Patsavas, who assembled the music in the show and produced the soundtrack. “Creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacassa always had a very specific musical signature in mind for the series - we discussed it before the pilot was shot and edited. Archival tracks like ‘Bad Moon Rising’ by Creedence Clearwater Revival, Devo’s ‘Girl U Want,’ and The Cramps’ ‘New Kind Of Kick’ are interwoven with beautiful, often darker reworkings of beloved standards like Sylvia Gordon’s ‘I Put A Spell On You’ and The Stray Cats’ ‘Sixteen Candles.’ In addition, brand new artists like Valerie Broussard, Peter Matthew Bauer and Beck Pete are showcased. Finally, and perhaps the most ‘Sabrina’ of all (and part of Roberto’s vision for the musical character if you will), are the original cast recordings produced by Leonard Jay Jackson. These six extraordinary tracks, performed by cast members including Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto, Jaz Sinclair, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, Gavin Leatherwood, and Alvina August are interwoven through the show and soundtrack.”

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Season 1 (Original Television Soundtrack) digital album is available today; and a vinyl version of the album will be released soon. The track list for the collection is as follows:

     
1.

Main Title (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina)

Adam Taylor

2. Bad Moon Rising Creedence Clearwater Revival
3. I Put A Spell On You Sylvia Black
4. Terrible Thing AG
5. Sixteen Candles Stray Cats
6. New Kind of Kick The Cramps
7.

Always is Always Forever (feat. Kiernan Shipka,

Cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph & Abigail Cowen)

8. Black Magic Woman VCTRYS
9. Dream a Little Dream Pink Martini & The von Trapps
10.

Queen Freya Hymnal (feat. Adeline Rudolph

Cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

& Abigail Cowen)

11.

Blest Be The Tie That Binds (feat. Jaz Sinclair)

Cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

12.

Do-Re-Mi (feat. Miranda Otto, Tati Gabrielle,

Cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Abigail Cowen & Gavin Leatherwood)

13. A Little Wicked Valerie Broussard
14. Girl U Want Devo
15. Gently Break It Beck Pete
16. Under The Stars Aquamarine
17. Divine Love to Kill Fascism Peter Matthew Bauer
18.

Lavender Blue (Dilly Dilly) [feat. Alvina August]

Cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

19.

Masquerade (feat. Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch,

Cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Lucy Davis, Jaz Sinclair, Tati Gabrielle,

Gavin Leatherwood, Miranda Otto)

 

About Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Season 1

Part 1 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.

Part 2 finds Sabrina exploring her darker side, curious to learn more about her heritage, while struggling to maintain her friendships in the mortal world. Romantically, Sabrina is caught in an unholy love triangle with between sexy warlock Nicholas Scratch and salt-of-the-Earth mortal Harvey Kinkle. Meanwhile, The Dark Lord, Madame Satan, and Father Blackwood continue to conjure chaos in the Spellman household and the town of Greendale. And they aren’t the only ones trying to raise hell. Everything is in question…relationships, identity, true intentions…when the devil’s work is at hand.

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who also serves as chief creative officer of Archie Comics, penned the script for the series. Aguirre-Sacasa executive produces alongside Riverdale collaborators Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater and Lee Toland Krieger. The drama hails from Warner Bros. Television-based Berlanti Productions.

About Alexandra Patsavas:

Three time Grammy® Award nominee Alexandra Patsavas founded Chop Shop Music Supervision in 1998 and quickly earned a reputation for raising the bar in the quality of music selected for television series and feature films, including: “Riverdale,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Supernatural,” “Runaways,” “How To Get Away With Murder,” “The O.C.,” “Gossip Girl,” “Mad Men," “Scandal,” “Rescue Me," and Wonder, A Futile and Stupid Gesture, The Twilight Saga, The Perks of Being A Wallflower and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. Alex has been profiled in Wired, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, Billboard, NPR, and MTV and is also the Chairperson Emeritus of the Board of Directors of MusiCares.

About WaterTower Music:

WaterTower Music, the in-house music label for Warner Bros., has been releasing recorded music since 2001 and has released over 200 titles, including the soundtracks and scores to Shazam!, Aquaman, Crazy Rich Asians, Wonder Woman, Interstellar, Game Of Thrones, Westworld, Riverdale, The Hobbit Trilogy, The LEGO® Movie, The Dark Knight Rises, Hairspray, Sex and the City, Elf, and The Notebook, among others.


© Business Wire 2019
