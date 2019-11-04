“En La Mañana” National Morning News Program To Debut on EstrellaTV

New two-hour national morning news program to premiere on November 8, 2019

EstrellaTV, a leading Hispanic television network in the U.S., announced today the premiere of its new national morning news program “En La Mañana.”

Slated to debut on Friday, November 8, 2019 a day after the network’s biggest music awards show Premios de la Radio 2019, “En La Mañana” is a live two-hour morning news program that will feature current national and international events, as well as entertainment and sports news in a light, fast-paced and upbeat format.

The two-hour news program will air nationally M-F 7A-9A (6A-8A CST) and will be hosted by Rosy Martell, Carolina Sulbaran and Carolina Pereira. The program will be broadcast live from EstrellaTV’s Dallas television studios.

Martell is a seasoned journalist who began her broadcasting career in 2002 in her native Mexico. She has worked for major national networks such as TV Azteca and Azteca America where she anchored national programs such as Para Todos and Al Extremo, respectively. She also reported hard news and worked on special assignments for Televanta in 2010 for Radio y Television Mexiquense. For Azteca America she had the opportunity of co-hosting Asesinos Seriales and also sat at the anchor desk for Noticiero Azteca in San Francisco, California. In 2013 she worked for EstrellaTV’s Los Angeles flagship station KRCA-62 where she served as a weather and sports anchor. More recently, Martell worked for Nación ESPN and since 2016 was part of Fox Sports Mexico as host for Central Fox.

Sulbaran began her broadcasting career in radio in 2004 in her native Venezuela as the host of Sinflash, a national news and entertainment magazine show for Planeta 105.3 FM Radio. Soon after, she made her move to television and worked as a field reporter for Canal de Noticias and later as anchor of a daily morning news show. In 2013, she began her career at Globovision, where she served in various capacities, including host and producer of DeMentes Veloces, an entertainment news magazine show.

Following her work at Globovision, Sulbaran worked for Venevision in 2016 as the first female anchor for Estrenos y Estrellas, and also the network’s national news desk for Noticiero Venevision. During this time, she concurrently worked as a morning radio host for a nationally syndicated show on Pop 105.9 FM, and also as DirecTV’s official spokesperson. Sulbaran holds a BA in Audio Visual Journalism from Universidad Santa Maria, and a Master of Science in Radio Broadcasting from Universidad Central de Venezuela.

Pereira is a Venezuelan journalist who spearheaded her broadcasting career in 2001 at Venezuela’s Globovision, where she served in various capacities that ranged from assignment desk editor, producer and field reporter, to news anchor and host of news magazine Primera Página. Pereira holds a BA in Audio Visual Communications from Universidad Santa Maria and master program studies in political science from Universidad Simon Bolivar. In 2006, she went on to work as a radio host for Universidad Central de Venezuela, where she later served as a speech communications faculty member for twelve years.

About LBI Media, Inc.

LBI Media, Inc., is a leading vertically integrated, multi-platform, Spanish-language media company operating across all of the top U.S. Hispanic markets. Producing over 2,500 hours annually of original TV programming at the Empire Burbank Television Studios, the company is one of the largest U.S. producers of Spanish-language TV content. The company's Estrella TV Network is distributed through owned and operated TV stations, TV network affiliates and related digital media properties. The Estrella TV programming catalog, consisting of over 7,500 hours of original Spanish-language television programming, is one of the largest libraries of content produced in the U.S. for the U.S. Hispanic marketplace. Additionally, LBI Media is one of the most prolific developers and producers of Spanish-language radio talent and programming. The company's Don Cheto Radio Network features one of the nation's most popular radio talents and its highly-rated radio programming formats are distributed through owned and operated radio stations, affiliated stations and related digital media properties. To learn more about LBI Media and see company updates, please visit www.lbimedia.com.

