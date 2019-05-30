“Expand the Cloud Ecosystem & Inspire Limitless Innovation” – Ping An Cloud Accelerator 2nd Cohort D-day Was Successfully Held in Shenzhen

On May 28th 5 pm, Ping An Cloud Accelerator 2nd Cohort D-day was
successfully held at Consumer Electronic Exchange/Exhibition
Center(CEEC), Futian, Shenzhen. The theme of the event, “Expand the
Cloud Ecosystem & Inspire Limitless Innovation”, matches perfectly with
the Cloud based background of the Accelerator, and the core idea of
serving innovative startups. Ping An Cloud Accelerator presented its 2nd
cohort achievements to a full hall of 280 guests, including Mr. Ye
Wenge, Futian Deputy District Mayor, investors, executives from various
industries, and technology experts.
The “D-day” event is an important part of the Ping An Cloud Acceleration
Program. During the 5-month acceleration, Ping An Cloud Accelerator team
help the startups optimize their products, technology and business
models to adapt to the Chinese technology, Internet, regulation and
business environment. In addition, the startups are able to get access
to the resources from Ping An Cloud Ecosystem, to build collaborative
partnerships with the companies and partners from the Accelerator
network. During the event, 12 companies shared their visions and success
stories in the last 5 months. These companies are from mainland China,
Hong Kong, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and
Switzerland, focusing on insurance, medical health, AI and other
industries.
Based on Cloud, Empower the Society
“Expand the Cloud Ecosystem & Inspire Limitless Innovation”illustrates
what Ping An Cloud Accelerator is based on, shows the extensive
application of cloud technology in the present and future society, and
the ability of technology innovation.
Ricky Ou, Chief Product Officer of Ping An Technology and General
Manager of Ping An Cloud said in the greeting video: Ping An Cloud
Accelerator was jointly started by Ping An Cloud and Futian District
Government to bring in innovative startups and help them become part of
the Ping An Cloud Ecosystem. In this effort, the Accelerator helps
facilitate the Innovation in Futian District, contribute to the effort
leading Futian to become the Silicon Valley of the East.
Read the full article: http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4328700
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005940/en/