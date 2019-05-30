“Expand the Cloud Ecosystem & Inspire Limitless Innovation” – Ping An Cloud Accelerator 2nd Cohort D-day Was Successfully Held in Shenzhen

On May 28th 5 pm, Ping An Cloud Accelerator 2nd Cohort D-day was successfully held at Consumer Electronic Exchange/Exhibition Center(CEEC), Futian, Shenzhen. The theme of the event, “Expand the Cloud Ecosystem & Inspire Limitless Innovation”, matches perfectly with the Cloud based background of the Accelerator, and the core idea of serving innovative startups. Ping An Cloud Accelerator presented its 2nd cohort achievements to a full hall of 280 guests, including Mr. Ye Wenge, Futian Deputy District Mayor, investors, executives from various industries, and technology experts.

The “D-day” event is an important part of the Ping An Cloud Acceleration Program. During the 5-month acceleration, Ping An Cloud Accelerator team help the startups optimize their products, technology and business models to adapt to the Chinese technology, Internet, regulation and business environment. In addition, the startups are able to get access to the resources from Ping An Cloud Ecosystem, to build collaborative partnerships with the companies and partners from the Accelerator network. During the event, 12 companies shared their visions and success stories in the last 5 months. These companies are from mainland China, Hong Kong, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Switzerland, focusing on insurance, medical health, AI and other industries.

Based on Cloud, Empower the Society

“Expand the Cloud Ecosystem & Inspire Limitless Innovation”illustrates what Ping An Cloud Accelerator is based on, shows the extensive application of cloud technology in the present and future society, and the ability of technology innovation.

Ricky Ou, Chief Product Officer of Ping An Technology and General Manager of Ping An Cloud said in the greeting video: Ping An Cloud Accelerator was jointly started by Ping An Cloud and Futian District Government to bring in innovative startups and help them become part of the Ping An Cloud Ecosystem. In this effort, the Accelerator helps facilitate the Innovation in Futian District, contribute to the effort leading Futian to become the Silicon Valley of the East.

