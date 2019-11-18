“External trade shows slight improvement”: analytics by UKRSIBBANK

'CA deficit narrowed by 7.2% to USD 3.7bn in 12M to September after marginal change in August. Improvement was mostly attributable to developments in external trade: primarily led by agri-food sales total exports rose by 11.9% y/y while total imports posted an annual increase of only 2%. We expect the yearend CA to land around our forecast at USD 4bn', key information of expert analytics UKRSIBBANK BNP Paribas Group from 13 November 2019. More information read by link.

