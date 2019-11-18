Log in
“External trade shows slight improvement”: analytics by UKRSIBBANK

11/18/2019 | 05:00am EST

'CA deficit narrowed by 7.2% to USD 3.7bn in 12M to September after marginal change in August. Improvement was mostly attributable to developments in external trade: primarily led by agri-food sales total exports rose by 11.9% y/y while total imports posted an annual increase of only 2%. We expect the yearend CA to land around our forecast at USD 4bn', key information of expert analytics UKRSIBBANK BNP Paribas Group from 13 November 2019. More information read by link.

Every week Investment Business of UKRSIBBANK headed by Serhiy Yahnych issues special analytic research 'Ukrainian Capital Markets Weekly'.

Our bank constantly provides clients with analysis of fixed-income hryvnia instruments and the macroeconomic situation in Ukraine.

Disclaimer

UkrSibbank PAT published this content on 18 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2019 09:59:03 UTC
