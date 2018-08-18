“Friends for Fragile X” Donates Funds to Advance Research for Rare Disease and Autism-Related Charities

COTO DE CAZA, Calif., Aug. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friends for Fragile X is donating approximately $70,000 to help advance research and find a cure for Fragile X syndrome and autism. These contributions will be applied to six prominent rare disease and autism-related research groups. The organizations receiving the funds are the UC Irvine Center for Autism Research and Translation (CART), the National Fragile X Foundation (NFXF), UC Davis Medical Investigation of Neurodevelopmental Disorder Institute (MIND), Autism Speaks, and the Fragile X Clinic - Stramski Children's Developmental Center in an effort to further help the cause.



Friends for Fragile X was founded by Joy and David Justus following the news of their son Tyler Justus’s diagnosis of the full mutation of Fragile X Syndrome. The non-profit corporation is committed to raising awareness and financial assistance to support science in finding a cure for Fragile X and lessen the burden of individuals and families affected by Fragile X.



Funds raised from events on the East and West Coast, as well as donations from individuals are distributed to other not-for-profit organizations that support the foundation’s cause. Joy and David donate their time and resources to keep the foundation operating so that donations from Friends for Fragile X can be distributed to qualified organizations.



“Joy and David Justus, and Friends for Fragile X supporters, have had incredibly positive impact on the lives of many. The time, energy, thought, planning and love that they have committed to their work is inspiring. We are so very thankful for their continued support and partnership and know that our united efforts will serve to strengthen our Communities. We are forever grateful,” said Jay Souder, President NFXF Board of Directors.



For more information on Friends for Fragile X, visit www.friendsforfragilex.org. Friends for Fragile X is a 501(c) (3) non-profit California corporation and donations are tax deductible.

