“GANDER OUTDOORS 400”: Friday qualifying session canceled

Friday's qualifying session for the 'Gander Outdoor's 400' Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway has been canceled due to rain.

The pole position will be set by NASCAR owner's points, giving Kyle Busch the first starting spot. Kevin Harvick will start second, with Martin Truex Jr. third.

'I thought we had a good car in practice,' Busch said. 'Speeds were way high in the morning.'

The 'Gander Outdoors 400' Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, Oct. 7 is the fourth race of the 10-race Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series postseason.

Green flag is scheduled for just after 2 p.m. on Sunday.

There are two practice sessions scheduled for Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., respectively.