Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

“Get My Payment” Web App Launched for Americans to Submit Direct Deposit Information and Track Payments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 09:46am EDT

WASHINGTON- Today, on what would have been Tax Day, the U.S. Department of the Treasury and IRS launched the 'Get My Payment' web application. The FREE app allows taxpayers who filed their tax return in 2018 or 2019 but did not provide their banking information on either return to submit direct deposit information. Once they do, they will get their Economic Impact Payments deposited directly in their bank accounts, instead of waiting for a check to arrive in the mail. 'Get My Payment' also allows taxpayers to track the status of their payment.

'We are pleased that more than 80 million Americans have already received their Economic Impact Payments by direct deposit in record time,' said Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. 'The free 'Get My Payment App' will allow Americans who do not have their direct deposit information on file with the IRS to input it, track the status, and get their money fast.'

'Get My Payment' is an online app that will display on any desktop, phone or tablet. It does not need to be downloaded from an app store.

For taxpayers to track the status of their payment, they will need to enter basic information in the 'Get My Payment' app:

  • Social Security Number
  • Date of birth
  • Mailing address

Taxpayers who want to add their bank account information to speed receipt of their payment will also need to provide the following additional information:

  • Their Adjusted Gross Income from their most recent tax return submitted, either 2019 or 2018
  • The refund or amount owed from their latest filed tax return
  • Bank account type, account and routing numbers

Taxpayers are encouraged to gather this information before they enter the portal to save time.

Americans who did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 can use 'Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here' to submit basic personal information to quickly and securely receive their Economic Impact Payments.

Americans who filed 2018 or 2019 tax returns with direct deposit information or receive Social Security do not need to take action. They will automatically receive payment in their bank accounts.

'Get My Payment' cannot update bank account information after an Economic Impact Payment has been scheduled for delivery. To help protect against potential fraud, the tool also does not allow people to change bank account information already on file with the IRS. The IRS does not initiate contact with taxpayers by email, text messages or social media channels to request personal or financial information. We urge taxpayers to be on the lookout for scammers and email phishing attempts about the COVID-19 and Economic Impact Payments.

Visit the 'Get My Payment' app.

####

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of the Treasury published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 13:45:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:07aCORRECTION : Net Asset Value(s)
AQ
10:07aSAFARICOM : Reports 70% Hike in Internet Data Consumption, Mobile Data Up 35%
AQ
10:07aNear-term bump for organics could mask long-term threats from COVID-19
GL
10:06aEVOTEC : Just – Evotec Biologics develops AI-driven humanoid antibody library (“HAL”)
PU
10:06aBALFOUR BEATTY : Statement regarding COVID-19
PU
10:06aCOVID-19 PANDEMIC IMPACT : Global R&D Spend For AI in Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals Will Increase US$1.5 Billion By 2025
PR
10:06aCABOT CORPORATION : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Operating Results
BU
10:05aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:04aSTRATEGY ANALYTICS : 2019 Cellular Baseband Market Share: 5G Basebands Capture 2 Percent Unit Share
BU
10:04aMGP DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In MGP Ingredients, Inc. To Contact The Firm
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Delta working with Airbus on order book after deferring A350 orders linked to Latam
2ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC : ATLASSIAN : Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results
3ALPHABET INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Stay off Zoom and Google Hangouts, Standard Chartered chief tells staff
4EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : EUROPCAR MOBILITY : Update on Europcar Mobility Group's cost-saving and cash preserv..
5TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL : Main Indicators

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group