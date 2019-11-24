“Global Design Competition of Intelligent Life” Jinghai Tianjin, China, Is Grandly Opened

On November 18, the press conference of the “Global Design Competition of Intelligent Life”, jointly organized by the Jinghai District People’s Government of Tianjin, PRC., the Industrial Culture Development Center of MIIT of China, the Tianjin Municipal Committee Cyberspace Office, China, and the Tianjin Municipal Bureau of Industry and Information Technology of China, was held at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, signifying that the Competition is officially launched to accept entries worldwide.

With the theme “5G Intelligence Drawing Smart Life”, the “Global Design Competition of Intelligent Life” Jinghai Tianjin of China aims to present the Family Apartment area of the Jinghai Intelligent Industrial Park in Tianjin as a space for the application of 5G intelligent life. Following the key idea of “green, shared, interconnected, and innovative” design, a win-win and sharing platform is created by virtue of the Competition for the communication and cooperation associated with intelligent life to satisfy the needs of high-level talents in the innovation and business starting field for their family life in the future, and promote the extensive integration of intelligent technology into their everyday life. Additionally, a community will be fostered as an example of intelligent life to lead its development in China and then win a global reputation, so as to make Jinghai Tianjin of China an industrial demonstration district for intelligent life in the world.

The task list for the Competition contains 28 design tasks in three categories – namely, intelligent community building design, intelligent design, and operational mode design. The Competition receives the intelligent life solutions submitted by the world-renowned architectural design studios and intelligent life solution providers, and encourages the application of innovative ideas and digital technology in the design while keeping good predictability, scalability, iteration and operability, and highlighting easy application, easy identification, and security. Meanwhile, investment estimation and cost effectiveness are significant factors considered in the review of entries. The Competition is divided into three stages, including entry registration, qualification review, and final review. It is expected to organize the final review in the middle of April 2020, and hold the award ceremony of the “Global Design Competition of Intelligent Life” to present 1 first prize, 2 second prizes, and 3 third prizes. A recognition award will be granted to the design teams of the other entries in the final.

As one of the 5G pilot cities in China, Tianjin has held the Global Intelligent Competition for three consecutive years since 2017. In this way, it is embracing the new era of intelligence, developing the new economy of intelligence, and nurturing the new life of intelligence with its vanguard arms stretched out wider, so as to speed up the development of “Tianjin Intelligent Port”.

Abutting Xiong’an New Area and Binhai New Area (Tianjin), Jinghai District of Tianjin City is a great place for investment and development thanks to its unique geographical location and advantageous resources. In recent years, Jinghai District is thoroughly implementing and carrying out the Development Planning of the State Council for a New Generation of Artificial Intelligence and the related requirements of Tianjin Municipal Committee and Municipal Government for the construction of intelligent city. Relying on the Jinghai Intelligent Industrial Park, it is dedicated to developing a new highland, a high-end clustering area, and an application demonstration area for global intelligent industry, so that the economy will be stimulated by intelligence.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191124005061/en/