Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

“Go Safely” Billboard, PSA Contest Winners Announced

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 06:55pm EDT

$15,000 in prize money awarded

The California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) announced today the winners of the inaugural “Go Safely” distracted driving billboard and video contest for high school students.

Anh Pham and Sophia Nguyen of Westminster High School (Westminster) won first place and received the most online votes for their video, “If Your Phone Were A Person.” Brittany Steenbergen of Davis Senior High School (Davis) won first place for her billboard, “Look Up, Not Down.”

Other video awards included:

  • 2nd Place – “Prevented at the Last Second” - Jarod Hagen, Canyon High School (Anaheim)
  • Honorable Mention – “Driving Isn’t Playtime” - Angela Kim, Gavin Nguyen and Mason Li, Portola High School (Irvine)
  • Honorable Mention – “Three Life Saving Tips” - David Sloan, North Valley Baptist School (Santa Clara)

Other billboard awards included:

  • 2nd Place and most online votes – “One Text Away” - Arinchai Laohasereekul, Northridge Academy High School (Northridge)
  • Honorable Mention – “Your Choice” - Kayla Martinez, Madera High School (Madera)
  • Honorable Mention – “Be a Hero” - Adrian Cruz, St. Mary’s High School (Stockton)

The award for first place winners is $4,000, $2,000 for second place, $250 for each honorable mention, and $1,000 for the most online votes in each category. The prize money is provided courtesy of Huddle, a ticketing company and partner of the OTS.

The contest called on high school students to create a message encouraging their peers to “go safely” by not driving distracted, highlighting the dangers of distracted driving.

“We are pleased so many schools and students participated, putting on their thinking caps to come up with great messages that will resonate with their peers and hopefully change behaviors,” OTS Director Rhonda Craft said. “The decision on winners was not easy. All the students who submitted a billboard design or video should be proud of their work.”

Judging was based on creativity, design, messaging and meeting video and billboard contest guidelines, such as incorporating the “Go Safely, California” theme. Thirty-five videos and 85 billboard designs were submitted from high school students across the state.

Distracted driving remains one of the top traffic safety concerns, particularly with teens. Distractions, including the use of cell phones and talking with passengers, accounts for six out of every 10 crashes among teens. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 9% of all deadly crashes in 2017 were distraction-related.

Video and billboard entries can be viewed at gosafelyca.org/billboard-contest and gosafelyca.org/video-contest.

The OTS administers funding for traffic safety programs statewide with the goal of reducing deaths, injuries, and economic losses. The OTS is a department under the California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA).


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:19pTrump's Mexican tariffs could hit U.S. refiners, add to fuel costs
RE
08:16pTECHNOLOGY : Howard Technology Solutions expands into QSR space, will present kiosks at ICX Summit
AQ
08:12pTEN-DAY REMINDER : Hagens Berman Reminds Boeing (BA) Investors 10 Days Remain to Move For Lead Plaintiff
PR
08:10pCLASS ACTION UPDATES FOR BA, CRCM, ZGNX, INVVY : Hagens Berman Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
08:09pPARAGON FINANCIAL : May is World Trade Month
PU
08:08pVITALITY PRODUCTS : Reports Year End Results
AQ
08:01pFND SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) Lawsuit Filed
PR
07:59pGRUPO CCR : Material Fact – Ninth Amendment to the Company's Shareholders' Agreement
PU
07:59pJSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Calling all Corporate Secretaries, Legal Counsels and Governance Professionals
PU
07:52pCanadian Natural Resources Limited Provides an Update on the Impact of Alberta Forest Fires
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHEVRON CORPORATION : Trump's Mexican tariffs could hit U.S. refiners, add to fuel costs
2EXCLUSIVE: Space firm founded by billionaire Paul Allen closing operations - sources
3CLASS ACTION UPDATES FOR BA, CRCM, ZGNX, INVVY: Hagens Berman Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf ..
4KB HOME : KB HOME : Announces Two New Communities in the Sacramento Area Now Open for Sales
5MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES INC : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Mammoth Energ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About