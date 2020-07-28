Log in
“I and Love and You” Donates More Than One Million Meals to Rescue Shelters and Food Banks Nationwide

07/28/2020 | 09:38am EDT

Trailblazer in Premium, Holistic Pet Food Increases Monthly Donations in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

“I and love and you,” maker of premium, holistic pet food and treats, today announced a major milestone – a total donation of more than one million meals to animal welfare organizations nationwide including rescue shelters and pet food banks.

Each month since 2016, “I and love and you” has been donating approximately 2,000 meals for both dogs and cats to organizations across the country helping pets find their forever homes. Recently, the brand surpassed the major milestone of one million meals donated with its amplified COVID-19 relief efforts.

“‘Love’ is our middle name – it’s at the forefront of everything we do, and it’s important to us as a company to show not only our own fur-children love, but the pets waiting to find their forever homes,” said Beau Mainous, CEO of “I and love and you.” “There are approximately 3.3 million dogs and 3.2 million cats that enter U.S. animal shelters each year, which is completely heartbreaking, so we made it our mission to help support these pets as much as we can by providing high-quality food for a healthy, happy life.”

Due to the recent pandemic and the uncertainty that comes with it, “I and love and you” has significantly increased meal donations to local organizations, and most recently provided 43,280 meals to Colorado Pet Pantry, a nonprofit pet food bank, which has seen an increase in need for food since March. Additionally, the brand has increased donation efforts to other nonprofit organizations throughout the country including Life is Better Rescue, Frosted Faces Foundation and Hope Animal Rescue in Iowa.

“During these uniquely difficult times, we’ve seen the incredible need for supplies and donations as these shelters skyrocket,” said Mainous. “It warms our hearts to know there’s been a significant increase in pet adoptions and fosters across the country in the last few months. Pets play such an important role in our lives as companions and friends, and have so much joy and love to give, so it’s no wonder adoptions have increased during this time when many of us feel isolated and are looking for a pet to love and care for. However, this can quickly deplete the supplies at food banks and shelters. We hope our contributions can help encourage others to keep these deserving organizations top of mind and help provide support where they can.”

“I and love and you” believes love is the best food, and the best food should be available to all furry friends. All products are available at conventional, national and traditional grocers nationwide, as well as online at Amazon, Chewy, Thrive and more. For more information, please visit iandloveandyou.com.

About “I and love and you”

Based in Boulder, Colo., “I and love and you” makes super premium pet food and treats that contain everything pets need to be happy and healthy and none of what they don’t. All products are made with real meat, contain no fillers or anything artificial, and are approved by a holistic veterinarian for uncompromised quality. That’s why the entire line is highly rated on DogFoodAdvisor.com, Best in Class from Clean Label Project, and are among the top-rated natural pet food brands on the market. “I and love and you” symbolizes the deep bond of love between a pet and pet parent, and puts love into everything they do, which is why they put it right in their name. “I and love and you” can be conveniently found at retailers nationwide or online at iandloveandyou.com, Amazon, Chewy, and more.


© Business Wire 2020
