“Inseparables, Amor al Límite”, an Adaptation of “Power Couple” Was Ranked as the Most Watched Broadcast in Its Time Slot, During Its Premiere Week in Mexico*

“Inserparables, amor al límite”, Televisa's adaptation of Dori Media Group's successful original format “Power Couple” premiered in Mexico in Channel 5, ranking as the most watched broadcast on open TV in its time slot from May 27th to 30th*.

The shocking premiere of the version made by Televisa, based on the Abot Hameiri format, adds to the long chain of local successes that this exciting and fun reality has registered globally.

“Inserparables, amor al límite”, produced by Televisa, is hosted by Diego de Erice, in an exciting emission in which 12 couples compete in fun tests where they will test their love and mutual knowledge. The Mexican adaptation of “Power Couple” consists of 40 episodes and is broadcasted in Televisa’s Channel 5, Monday through Thursday at 8:30 p.m.

Nadav Palti, CEO & President of Dori Media Group, commented: “The success of ‘Power Couple’ ratings across the globe demonstrates that it has all the ingredients needed to be a hit show, and the show’s popularity is indeed gaining momentum and becoming one of the biggest reality formats worldwide. Together with Televisa, we are celebrating the ratings success of the first week of airing and expect it to continue and expand further across the US Hispanic region”.

Eduardo Clemesha, Entertainment Vice President of Televisa, commented: “We are very satisfied with the success achieved by ‘Inseparables, amor al límíte’, in its premiere week in Mexico. The adaptation we made from the successful format of Dori Media, confirms Televisa's ability to produce with the highest values and endorses our commitment to offer audiences the best and newest content”.

“Power Couple”, created by Abot Hameiri, gives couples extreme challenges to test how well they really know each other. In this game, couples can convert the closeness of their relationships and their knowledge of each other into big cash prizes. “Power Couple” has gained a huge success worldwide. After piloting in original in Israel it was sold in total to 10 countries, including Germany, Brazil, Hungary, Slovenia, South Africa, Portugal, India, China, Croatia and Mexico.

* Source: Nielsen IBOPE, MSS TV, Total Persons 19-44, without DE, average rating from May 27th to May 30th, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Trailer: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1okWXU5cC__gM7VCsSzco3fz1wiNjUuZs/view

