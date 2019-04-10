“Lunches With Leaders” Announces Third Year Lineup

One of the nation’s most renowned presidential historians, the
President, Worldwide Hotel Operations of one of the world’s most
respected luxury hotel companies, and the man who oversees one of the
largest public pension funds in the country will be the speakers for the
third iteration of “Lunches With Leaders,” Diversified Search’s
acclaimed speaker series. In “Lunches With Leaders,” top executives and
experts share lessons and insights with business leaders around the
nation in intimate, invitation-only luncheons.
“Given the strong reaction to our first two years presenting this
program, we knew there was a real hunger from executives looking to hear
firsthand from leaders across the spectrum about the issues facing
American business and society today,” said Dale E. Jones, President and
CEO of Diversified Search. “We feel our 2019 lineup brilliantly advances
the mission of Lunches With Leaders.”
The 2019 series will kick off with a speech and book signing at The
Harvard Club in Boston on May 13th featuring Doris Kearns
Goodwin, the presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning
author of the New York Times bestsellers Leadership in
Turbulent Times and Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of
Abraham Lincoln, the latter of which served as the inspiration for
the Steven Spielberg film Lincoln. In 2016, Goodwin became the
first historian to receive the Lincoln Leadership Prize from the Abraham
Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation. She is also a frequent
commentator for major network and cable television news programs,
including Meet the Press and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
The series will then shift to the fall, when on October 29thChristian
Clerc, President, Worldwide Hotel Operations, Four Seasons Hotels
and Resorts, will address a lunch at the new Four Seasons Hotel in
Philadelphia. At Four Seasons, Clerc oversees global hotel operations,
ensuring that each Four Seasons hotel and resort in the company’s
growing portfolio represents the highest standards of quality and
service. Clerc joined Four Seasons in 2000 as Hotel Manager in one of
the company’s flagship locations, Four Seasons Hotel Washington, D.C.,
and subsequently held posts in New York, Chicago, and Punta Mita,
Mexico, before returning to Washington; in 2012, he took over leadership
of the legendary Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris, with regional
responsibility for Florence, Milan, Geneva, and Marrakech. He was
promoted to President, Hotel Operations in Europe, the Middle East, and
Africa in 2014, and to his current position in 2016.
The 2019 series will conclude November 7th in New York with
remarks from Jarvis V. Hollingsworth, who leads the
public/education law practice group at Bracewell, a leading global law
and government relations firm primarily serving the energy,
infrastructure, finance, and technology sectors, with ten offices
worldwide. Based in Houston, Hollingsworth was reappointed by Texas
Governor Greg Abbott as Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Teacher
Retirement System of Texas (TRS), a state agency that manages a nearly
$147 billion pension trust fund, as well as an array of benefits, for
the more than 1.5 million active and retired teachers and education
employees in Texas. One of the most distinguished lawyers in Texas and a
former regent on the board of the University of Houston System, where he
served as Chairman of the Board, Hollingsworth served as an officer in
the U.S. Army and Army Reserve prior to beginning his law career.
ABOUT “LUNCHES WITH LEADERS”
Diversified Search launched its “Lunches With Leaders” series with a
pilot program in December 2016, featuring a speech by Stuart E. Jones,
the former U.S. Ambassador to Iraq and Jordan. That was followed by
three successful lunches in 2017, featuring Randall Lane, the editor of Forbes
magazine, in Philadelphia; Rajiv Shah, the new CEO of The
Rockefeller Foundation, in New York; and Indra Nooyi, the CEO and
Chairman of Pepsico, in Miami.
In 2018, the firm presented three more “Lunches,” featuring Courtney A.
Kemp, executive producer of Lionsgate Television and creator of the
award-winning Starz network drama Power, in Philadelphia; Glenn
A. Youngkin, co-CEO of the Carlyle Group, in Chicago; and Steve Case,
CEO of Revolution and founder of AOL, in Washington, D.C.
ABOUT DIVERSIFIED SEARCH
Headquartered in Philadelphia, Diversified Search has additional offices
in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Miami, New York, San Francisco, Southern
California, and Washington, D.C. Diversified Search is the exclusive
U.S. partner of AltoPartners, an international alliance of more than 60
independent executive search firms that spans the Americas, Europe, the
Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.
