“Make Your Mix” at Circle K for a Chance to Win Cool Treats

Circle K Celebrates the Icy Blast of Its Favorite Drinks, Polar Pop and Froster

Circle K Stores Inc. (Circle K), the nationwide convenience store chain, offering a wide variety of products for people on the go, has launched its “#MakeYourMix” campaign – an experiential, social and digital program celebrating the various flavor combinations of its summertime favorites, Froster and Polar Pop. Starting today, Circle K is encouraging customers to visit their neighborhood Circle K and mix it up with endless possibilities and fun.

To kick-off the campaign, Circle K will surprise and delight 100 lucky winners on social media who share their mix of Circle K beverages or products to beat the heat this summer. To be a part of the #MakeYourMix contest, customers will need to follow or like @CircleKStores, upload a photo of themselves with their favorite Circle K product mix on Facebook or Instagram, and tag @CircleKStores and #MakeYourMix. The contest runs July 16th, 2019 through August 16th, 2019. See here for official contest rules.

“Whatever’s in the mix for your summer, Circle K is your destination for icy cool treats like our Polar Pop and Froster each with endless flavor combinations,” said Alicia Mowder, Senior Director of Global Marketing, Circle K Stores. “As summer temperatures rise, our vast beverage offerings help you stay cold longer.”

For added inspiration, Circle K has partnered with top travel and parenting influencers to create a variety of summertime survival kits, highlighting the convenience store as a one-stop shop to fuel up on summertime essentials whether you are headed to the pool, beach, camping, on a road trip or your next adventure. The influencers will share their stories to spark ideas for ways you can mix it up on your next stop into Circle K.

Follow along @CircleKStores on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and track #MakeYourMix for more refreshing content, contest updates and news from Circle K.

About Circle K Stores Inc.:

Circle K is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard (“Couche-Tard”). Couche-Tard is the leader in the Canadian convenience store industry. In the United States, it is the largest independent convenience store operator in terms of the number of company-operated stores. In Europe, Couche-Tard is a leader in convenience store and road transportation fuel retail in the Scandinavian countries (Norway, Sweden and Denmark), in the Baltic countries (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania), as well as in Ireland, and has an important presence in Poland. In addition, under licensing agreements, more than 2,100 stores are operated under the Circle K banner in 14 other countries and territories (Cambodia, China, Costa Rica, Egypt, Guam, Honduras, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macau, Mexico, Mongolia, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam), which brings the worldwide total network to more than 16,000 stores. For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., please visit: https://corpo.couche-tard.com/en/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190718005822/en/