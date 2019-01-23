Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

“Massive Playground on Water” Coming to Wichita May 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 09:41am EST

Wichita, Kan., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wichita will soon be home to one of the newest trends in outdoor entertainment and the Midwest’s largest inflatable water park. Splash Aqua Park will be a playground on water. It opens in May in the Crossgate District, providing action-packed fun for the entire family.

0_medium_WholeParkAG.jpg


1_medium_ThunderDomeAG.jpg


2_medium_triple-crown-realty-trust.png


The concept comes from Australia, where Midwest entrepreneur Cole Kalkbrenner helped develop a similar entertainment destination.

“Wichita’s unique landscape allows us to create one of the largest parks of its kind right here in the Midwest,” Kalkbrenner explains.

Get Ready for May: Jump, Bounce, Slide, Splash

Slides, wiggle bridges, ramps, jumps, and trampolines are just a few of the many and varied features enclosed within the extensive walkways and floating tracks of the course covering an area the size of a football field. Scheduled to open this May, Splash Aqua Park will accommodate up to 200 people per hour.

“We can’t wait for the community to enjoy a day of fun—bouncing, crawling, sliding across our connected set of inflatables,” says Kalkbrenner. “It’s great summer activity for the whole family, from kids to grandparents.”

A New Investment in Fun

Jeff Lange, Lange Real Estate, developer in the Crossgate District, recognized the opportunity when Kalkbrenner came knocking on his door. “The aqua park fits with our philosophy to take a chance on something new for the area. Plus, Cole’s 15 years’ experience orchestrating major water sport events gives us confidence in the operations, safety, launch, and ongoing success of the park.”

Kalkbrenner also founded the America’s Cup in 2018, a professional water sports tournament in the Wichita area. Cole and his wife, Erin, have traveled the world teaching water sports prior to settling in Wichita to found Splash Aqua Park.

“It’s an easy, fun escape for the day where you test your sure-footedness, scramble up a slippery slide, or create your own jumping contest. Smaller kids have a blast, parents and grandparents enjoy the action, and even the most active teenagers can feel their adrenaline pumping, all in a safe, controlled environment. We’re eager to greet the people of Wichita this summer!” says Kalkbrenner.

###

Attachments 

Cole Kalkbrenner
Splash Aqua Park
314.471.8330
cole@midwestnightfly.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:55aGIGA METALS : IIROC Trading Halt - GIGA
AQ
09:55aU.S. oil firms tell OPEC their growth will slow
RE
09:54aTNB TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD : Employees provident fund board reference no. cs2-23012019-00039
PU
09:54aALEXANDRIA MINERAL OILS : AMOC reports 62% profits decline ending Dec 2018
AQ
09:54aBKI INVESTMENT : Half Yearly Report and Accounts
PU
09:54aMISR HOTELS : NBE, Banque Misr to sell stakes in New Ismailia Co.
AQ
09:54aBKI INVESTMENT : Dividend/Distribution – BKI
PU
09:54aFIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Prospectus filed under Rule 424(b)(3)
PU
09:54aMAMISH : Suez Canal hits highest daily record in its history
AQ
09:54aAPPLE : Egypt's PM, Apple CEO discuss investment opportunities in Egypt
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METRO BANK PLC : METRO BANK : shares crash as risky mortgage bets raise cash call fears
2ASML HOLDING : ASML : faces slow start to year as chipmakers delay orders
3WESTPAC BANKING CORP : WESTPAC BANKING : MI Leading Index December (PDF 140KB)
4BAIDU : BAIDU : China's Baidu pledges to improve search service after complaint
5PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY : PROCTER & GAMBLE : P&G Announces Fiscal Year 2019 Second Quarter Results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.