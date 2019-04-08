Today, The ZAG Company, a Tales, Tech, and Toy company, announced Disney
Channel US will have distribution rights to feature season one and
season two of the international phenomenon, “Miraculous™: Tales of
Ladybug and Cat Noir”. Developed by Jeremy Zag, Thomas Astruc and
Nathanaël Bronn, produced by Jeremy Zag and Aton Soumache, and
co-produced by Zagtoon, Method Animation, Toei Animation, De Agostini
Editore, and SAMG, the show is top rated across Disney Europe. Set in
Paris, Miraculous™ is everyone’s superhero story. Empowering and
inspirational, it embraces values for the entire family. “Miraculous™:
Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir” will debut in the U.S. on April 8 at 2:00
p.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Channel.
“Miraculous™: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir” from The ZAG Company to Air on Disney Channel (Photo: Business Wire)
“After 10 years of intense work with all of our teams, and partners who
have dedicated their lives to this labor of love for Miraculous, there
is nothing more rewarding than to have the opportunity and privilege to
see our Ladybug landing on Disney in America. From the bottom of my
heart I want to thank every Disney EMEA team for their creative support
and Disney USA for their trust and kindness for this new chapter of
Miraculous,” said Jeremy Zag.
“Miraculous™: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir” follows the adventures of two
seemingly typical teens with secret identities, Marinette and Adrien,
who magically transform into superheroes, Ladybug and Cat Noir. As
secret superheroes, Ladybug and Cat Noir are partners in the action. But
in the daytime, Marinette is just a normal girl, living a normal life.
Cat Noir will do anything to support and impress Ladybug, but does not
know this is Marinette from his class. Marinette, the regular girl, in
turn dreams of Adrien and simply gets little response. When evil
threatens Paris, their beloved City of Lights, can they beat the
unexpected villains? Miraculous seasons are 26 x 22 episodes.
ABOUT THE ZAG COMPANY
The ZAG Company, “Happy Inspired!” is a Tales, Tech and Toy
company created by Jeremy Zag to inspire children with timeless tales,
iconic heroes & melodies, and revolutionary products. The ZAG Company’s
properties include world-wide phenomenon, Miraculous™: Tales of Ladybug
& Cat Noir, the upcoming Ghostforce™ for Disney Channel EMEA, and the
soon-to-be-released Power Players™ on Cartoon Network. The ZAG Company
was named “Breakout Studio of the Year” in 2016 by Animation Magazine’s
World Animation Network. Miraculous™: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir was
also named the 2018 Teen Choice Awards’ “Choice Animated TV Show” winner.
For more information on The ZAG Company and the company’s beloved
properties, please go to: www.zag-inc.com.
