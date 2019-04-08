“Miraculous™: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir” from The ZAG Company to Air on Disney Channel

Season One and Two of the Animated Series to Air Starting on April 8

Today, The ZAG Company, a Tales, Tech, and Toy company, announced Disney Channel US will have distribution rights to feature season one and season two of the international phenomenon, “Miraculous™: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir”. Developed by Jeremy Zag, Thomas Astruc and Nathanaël Bronn, produced by Jeremy Zag and Aton Soumache, and co-produced by Zagtoon, Method Animation, Toei Animation, De Agostini Editore, and SAMG, the show is top rated across Disney Europe. Set in Paris, Miraculous™ is everyone’s superhero story. Empowering and inspirational, it embraces values for the entire family. “Miraculous™: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir” will debut in the U.S. on April 8 at 2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Channel.

“After 10 years of intense work with all of our teams, and partners who have dedicated their lives to this labor of love for Miraculous, there is nothing more rewarding than to have the opportunity and privilege to see our Ladybug landing on Disney in America. From the bottom of my heart I want to thank every Disney EMEA team for their creative support and Disney USA for their trust and kindness for this new chapter of Miraculous,” said Jeremy Zag.

“Miraculous™: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir” follows the adventures of two seemingly typical teens with secret identities, Marinette and Adrien, who magically transform into superheroes, Ladybug and Cat Noir. As secret superheroes, Ladybug and Cat Noir are partners in the action. But in the daytime, Marinette is just a normal girl, living a normal life. Cat Noir will do anything to support and impress Ladybug, but does not know this is Marinette from his class. Marinette, the regular girl, in turn dreams of Adrien and simply gets little response. When evil threatens Paris, their beloved City of Lights, can they beat the unexpected villains? Miraculous seasons are 26 x 22 episodes.

ABOUT THE ZAG COMPANY

The ZAG Company, “Happy Inspired!” is a Tales, Tech and Toy company created by Jeremy Zag to inspire children with timeless tales, iconic heroes & melodies, and revolutionary products. The ZAG Company’s properties include world-wide phenomenon, Miraculous™: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, the upcoming Ghostforce™ for Disney Channel EMEA, and the soon-to-be-released Power Players™ on Cartoon Network. The ZAG Company was named “Breakout Studio of the Year” in 2016 by Animation Magazine’s World Animation Network. Miraculous™: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir was also named the 2018 Teen Choice Awards’ “Choice Animated TV Show” winner.

